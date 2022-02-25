Continuous Penetration of On-demand Food Delivery for High Growth Potential in Southeast Asia

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses on-demand food delivery in Southeast Asia, with a focus on the platform-to-consumer segment. The key countries discussed are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
On-demand food delivery is a door-to-door and online-to-offline service. Service operators integrate the value chains of catering merchants and consumers and seamlessly aggregate them on an online platform. Generally, service operators have their fleets (or delivery partners) for picking up takeaway orders from merchants and delivering them to consumers. Or, the platform provides takeaway order and payment systems, while catering merchants offer their delivery services. Consumers can also make payments through digital solutions and cash on delivery.
Penetration of internet and mobile applications is rising. In Southeast Asia, on-demand food delivery services are emerging, especially in urban areas, such as Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and dining restrictions accelerated on-demand food delivery services. The governments of Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, discourage dine-in meals, especially when the number of new cases increases.
Advantages offered by on-demand food delivery operators have increased user loyalty. Regardless of the weather and road conditions, on-demand food delivery is usually available and offers promotions and discounts. In addition, it is an all-in-one service that provides digital payment solutions and seamless last-mile delivery.
Abundant food and merchant choices have increased on-demand food delivery adoption. The platforms aggregate more merchants to provide higher geographic density coverage and diversified foods.
The on-demand food delivery market in Southeast Asia is highly concentrated. Main contributors include GrabFood (Grab), Foodpanda (Delivery Hero), and GoFood (Gojek). In 2021, GrabFood and Foodpanda faced aggressive market competition, especially in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. GoFood is a major participant in the Indonesian market. Other notable participants include Deliveroo in Singapore and Line Man in Thailand; ShopeeFood is an emerging vendor.
In the study, the analyst highlights the gross merchandise value (GMV) of on-demand food delivery and provides a forecast to 2030, based on the forecast discussion for Southeast Asia. In addition, the analyst defines current market trends, market share, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, key service operator profiles, and future market trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Definition
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Socio-Economic Indicators of Southeast Asia
- Growth Drivers in Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery
- Growth Restraints in Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery
- Key Findings of Total Market - Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery
- Key Findings of Major Countries - Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery
- Current and Future Trends of On-demand Food Delivery in Southeast Asia
- Southeast Asian Food and Beverage Proportion per Capita in GDP, 2021
- Southeast Asian Restaurant & Catering Service Market Snapshot, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery GMV and Monthly Frequent Users, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery GMV Breakdown by Location, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery User Penetration Rate, 2021
- Competitive Environment - Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Breakdown by Key Service Applications, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Revenue, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Indonesia, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Malaysia, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Philippines, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Singapore, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Thailand, 2021
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery - A Snapshot of Vietnam, 2021
- SWOT Analysis of Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market
- Value Chain Analysis of Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery
- Business Model of Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery GMV Forecast, 2020-2030
- Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Forecast Discussion
- On-demand Food Delivery Service Company Profile - Grab
- On-demand Food Delivery Service Company Profile - FoodPanda
- On-demand Food Delivery Service Company Profile - Gojek
3. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Super Applications for Further Industry Convergence
- Growth Opportunity 2 - The Ever-Improving Quality of Life for Consumers' On-Demand Food Delivery Service Demand
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Continuous Penetration of On-demand Food Delivery for High Growth Potential in Southeast Asia
Companies Mentioned
- Deliveroo
- FoodPanda
- Gojek
- Grab
- ShopeeFood
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwwv8q
