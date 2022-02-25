Tax Regulation in the European Region for Vaping Products Intended for Pulmonary Delivery of Cannabinoids 2022

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tax Regulation in European Region for Vaping Products Intended for Pulmonary Delivery of Cannabinoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The tax regulatory report provides detailed analysis and comparison of existing tax systems in countries of the European Region relatively to consumables and devices intended for pulmonary delivery of cannabinoid-containing consumables (vaping products and consumables for smoking/vaping).
The main product categories, which have been analyzed in this report in scope of tax regulation, are:
- Prefilled pods and cartridges, prefilled disposables (closed systems) with allowed cannabinoids;
- Bottled CBD E-liquid;
- Empty vaporizers, vaporizer batteries and vaporizer parts (without consumables).
- Hemp flowers for vaping/smoking.
The report generally covers 45 countries across Europe regarding the final product taxation rules for cannabis vaping products.
Cannabis vaping products are subject to:
- Value Added Tax, ranging from 7.7% to 27%
- Excise Taxes applied in 9 European countries, whereof:
- 7 countries tax CBD e-liquid;
- 2 countries tax CBD flowers.
The European Region is characterized by the following features regarding taxation:
Excise Taxes
- Taxation of cannabis products in Europe is not governed by a universal regulatory basis
- Medical cannabis and related vaporizing devices are not subjected to excise taxes
- CBD e-liquid and hemp flowers are levied with the excise taxes in line with the tobacco tax laws in individual countries
VAT
- Hemp, hemp-derived CBD products and vaporizers are taxed at general VAT rates
- VAT applies to medical cannabis products at:
- Zero rate - 5 countries
- Reduced rate - 20 countries
- General rate - 4 countries
