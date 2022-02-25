Technological Innovations in the Global Agricultural Landscape: Plant-Related, Livestock-Related and Machinery and Equipment-Related Applications

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Farming - Towards Precision Agriculture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores technological innovations in the agricultural landscape, encompassing three distinct categories:
- Plant-related applications
- Livestock-related applications
- Machinery and equipment-related applications
After an in-depth analysis of key use cases and projected adoption rates, the report examines in detail the positioning of players in each category.
The report also analyzes the market dynamics and quantitative opportunities for each category and key geographies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Crop market
- Smart crop offerings
- Technical implementation
- Technology adoption heterogeneity
- Focus on drone-based solutions
- Upcoming solutions to overcome coverage barrier
- Advanced services at the core of this market
- Market structure
- Market dynamics
3. Livestock market
- Wide range of applications
- Connected equipment for health management
- Milking robots
- Livestock tracking
- Focus on cows and dairy production
- Connectivity options
- Livestock-related applications
- Upcoming solutions to overcome coverage issue
- Market structure
- Market dynamics
4. Machinery market
- Synthesis: key product & service offering
- Self guiding systems
- Self driving machinery
- Fleet monitoring & maintenance
- Connectivity aspects
- Management of agricultural machines
- Machine management and monitoring
- Market structure
- Market dynamics
5. Market dynamics and sizing
- Key issues and medium-term industry perspectives
- Market synthesis
- Adoption by segment
- Short synthesis by segment
- Drivers for raising adoption
- Barriers to enhanced adoption
- Market sizing
