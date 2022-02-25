New Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series now available in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series are now available for purchase online at Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at national retail and carrier locations across Canada.



Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, groundbreaking camera capabilities1 and our best mobile performance yet, the Galaxy S22 series sets a new standard in premium smartphone technology. The latest Galaxy smartphones also integrate seamlessly with the Galaxy Tab S8 series - the biggest, boldest and most versatile Galaxy tablets to date, combining excellent performance with an immersive display and a seamless experience across Galaxy devices.

"Our new Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices are transforming the way we create, communicate, and connect," said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. "With best-in-class cameras, sustainable and eco-conscious designs, immersive displays, and seamless integration with other Galaxy devices, Canadians get the very best Samsung innovation and performance to power their every day."

Power creativity and make every moment epic with Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 series empowers Canadians to enjoy new levels of creativity and self-expression with intelligent image processing, advanced Nightography and pro-grade video capture. In merging the productivity experience of the Galaxy Note series with the creative power of Galaxy S, Galaxy S22 Ultra elevates mobile entertainment and productivity in the most powerful Ultra device from Samsung to date – complete with the latest 4nm processor, a built-in S Pen2 and a beautiful AMOLED 2x adaptive 120Hz display3. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is joined by the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, designed with next-level camera experiences4 so you can capture your favourite moments and then share with friends and family with co-watch on Google Duo, brought to life on the brightest smartphone display ever from Samsung.



Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy, and in Samsung.com/ca exclusive colours Graphite, Sky Blue and Red, starting at $1,649.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, $1,789.99 (our regular price) for the 256GB model, and $1,929.99 (our regular price) for the 512GB model. A 1TB model is also available for $2,209.99 (our regular price) exclusively on Samsung.com/ca.

Galaxy S22+ is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold, and in Samsung.com/ca exclusive colours Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue and Violet starting at $1,399.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,469.99 (our regular price) for the 256GB model.

Galaxy S22 is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold, and in Samsung.com/ca exclusive colours Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue and Violet, starting at $1,099.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,169.99 (our regular price) for the 256GB model.



For more information and availability please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s22-ultra/ and https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s22/

Work and play without limits with Galaxy Tab S8

Unlock more opportunities to work and play without limits with the sophisticated hardware, powerful performance, and a new and improved S Pen5 experience on the Galaxy Tab S8 series – the boldest tablet lineup ever from Samsung. Delivering the most premium Galaxy tablet experience yet, the first-ever Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts an expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display6 and 120Hz refresh rate, to fully immerse you in every video, movie, and game. And whether you want to explore your artistic side, indulge in lag-free gaming, or simply multitask with ease, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ offer impressive connectivity, productivity, and entertainment opportunities, supported by an intelligent all-day battery7.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite starting at $1,399.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model (Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Store exclusive) and $1,499.99 (our regular price) for the 256GB model.

Galaxy Tab S8+ is available in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold starting at $1,149.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,249.99 (our regular price) for the 256GB model.

Galaxy Tab S8 is available in Graphite, Silver (Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Store exclusive colour) and Pink Gold starting at $899.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $999.99 (our regular price) for the 256GB model.



For more information and availability please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/

Purchase Offers

Microsoft OneDrive Purchase Offer

Sync your Gallery with OneDrive. Starting February 25, 2022, Canadians who purchase a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone can enjoy six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage8. This offer applies to Galaxy S22 series devices purchased online at Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at national carrier and retail locations across Canada.



Gift with Purchase Offers

Purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet between February 25 and March 31, 2022, on Samsung.com/ca, or at a Samsung Experience Store location in Canada and receive a bonus Book Cover and Galaxy Buds2 (Graphite) as a gift with purchase9.

AIR MILES® Offers

From February 25 to April 30, 2022, receive 50 Bonus Miles when you use an AIR MILES® offer to purchase a Galaxy S22 series smartphone, and then use Samsung Pay on your new Galaxy device to show your AIR MILES® card at participating AIR MILES® partners 3 or more times each week. Samsung Account and AIR MILES® account must be linked to be eligible for this offer10.



Customers who purchase a Galaxy S22 series smartphone between February 25 and April 4, 2022 at a Samsung Experience Store or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive11:

100 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy S22

200 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy S22+

350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy S22 Ultra



From February 25 to March 31, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 series device at a Samsung Experience Store or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive12:

50 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8

150 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8+

250 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra



Samsung Care+ Offers

Until April 4, 2022, customers who purchase Samsung Care+ for an eligible Galaxy S22 series smartphone or Galaxy Tab S8 series device at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive 100 Bonus Miles13.

Customers purchasing an eligible Galaxy S22 series14 or Galaxy Tab S8 series15 device between February 25 to April 4, 2022 can also purchase a Samsung Care+ 2 year plan for their new device for 30% off.

Trade-In Offers

Until April 4, 2022, Galaxy S22 series customers can receive a credit of up to $300 when they trade in an old smartphone, plus the trade-in value of the old device. From February 25 to March 31, 2022, Galaxy Tab S8 series customers can receive a credit of $100 when they trade in an old tablet, smartphone, or laptop, plus the trade-in value of the old device. The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, SES locations and at select national retailers and carriers in Canada16.

Customers who purchase Galaxy S22 series on Samsung.com/ca and participate in the trade-in program will receive an instant promotional trade-in credit of up to $300, plus the residual value of their trade-in device, applied upfront towards the purchase of their new Galaxy S22 series (before taxes)17.

From February 25 to March 31, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 series device at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca and participate in the trade-in program will receive an instant promotional trade-in credit of $100, plus the residual value of their trade-in device, applied upfront towards the purchase of their new Galaxy Tab S8 series device18.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track19.

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Katelin Onishi, North Strategic

Tel: 613-883-4684

katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com

1 Compared to Galaxy S21 series 5G.

2 S pen support is available on Galaxy S22 Ultra. S Pen support is not available on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

3 The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ received a certification from VDE Germany for 100 percent Mobile Colour Volume in the DCI-P3 colour range, which means your images aren't washed out and you'll get unbelievably vivid colours regardless of differing levels of brightness. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 1,750 nits on Galaxy S22+ and 1300 nits on Galaxy S22 improving the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio on Galaxy S22+ and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio on Galaxy S22 to make your mobile experience more immersive.

4 Compared to Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G.

5 S Pen is included with Galaxy Tab S8 Series.

6 Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

7 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

8 Six-month free trial of OneDrive 100GB cloud storage available for consumers who have purchased a Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra only. Offer available between February 25, 2022 and January 31, 2023. Availability may vary. Google Play's terms and conditions apply. Refer to https://www.microsoft.com/onedrive-samsung-offer for more details.

9 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from February 25th to March 31st, 2022. Purchase from a participating authorized Canadian retailer any eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra and receive both a Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra Book Cover and Galaxy Buds2 Graphite as a bonus (Book Cover EF-BT630PBEGCA regular price $99.99, EF-BT730PBEGCA regular price $109.99, EF-BX900PBEGCA regular price $149.99, Galaxy Buds2 Graphite SM-R177NZKAXAC regular price $189.99) Eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra tablets are as follows:

SM-X900NZAEXAC, MSRP $1499.99, SM-X900NZAAXAC, MSRP $1399.99, SM-X800NZAAXAC, SM-X800NIDAXAC, SM-X800NZSAXAC, MSRP $1149.99, SM-X800NZABXAC, SM-X800NIDBXAC, SM-X800NZSBXAC, MSRP $1249.99, SM-X700NZAAXAC, SM-X700NIDAXAC, SM-X700NZSAXAC, MSRP $899.99, SM-X700NZABXAC, SM-X700NIDBXAC, SM-X700NZSBXAC, MSRP $999.99. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra Book Cover and one Galaxy Buds2 Graphite per Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra purchased. The exact model of the Book Cover received by the customer will depend on the eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra purchased by the consumer. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and samsung.com/ca are also eligible for this promotion. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be canceled or changed without notice.

10 Bonus offer: Tap to use card: Get 50 AIR MILES Bonus Miles when you use Samsung Pay to show your AIR MILES card at participating AIR MILES partners 3 or more times each week (Monday through Sunday) between February 25, 2022 to April 30, 2022. The Samsung Account that you used to register for Samsung Pay MUST be the same Samsung Account that is linked to you AIR MILES collector number. Click "Tap to use card" and scan or show your AIR MILES card via Samsung Pay. Please note, link your AIR MILES Collector Number to your Samsung Account before purchasing the device by accessing Samsung Account. If you do not have a Samsung Account, you may create it at samsung.com. If you have forgotten your Samsung Account ID or password, you may retrieve them at samsung.com by clicking on the "Log In" button. Limit of one offer and one Collector Number per Samsung Account to a maximum of 5 Samsung Accounts per Collector Number. This offer may be canceled or amended at any time. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days.

Offer available to AIR MILES® collectors who: (a) used an eligible AIR MILES offer to purchase a Galaxy S22 or S22+ smartphone; (b) have activated and registered Samsung Pay on their qualifying Samsung device; (c) have linked their AIR MILES collector number to their valid Samsung Account, and (d) have added the linked AIR MILES collector number to the Samsung Pay Wallet (in the Membership section). You must click "Tap to Use Card" and scan or show your AIR MILES card via Samsung Pay at an AIR MILES participating partners. No minimum purchase necessary. Participating AIR MILES Partners can be found at airmiles.ca. Any transactions using the AIR MILES Card in Samsung Pay must occur at least 5 minutes apart. Limit of 50 Miles per Collector Number per week. This offer may be canceled or amended at any time. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

11 Offer valid from February 25, 2022 to April 4, 2022. Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. During the offer period, purchase a Galaxy S22 (SM-S901WZKAXAC, SM-S901WZKEXAC, SM-S901WZWAXAC, SM-S901WZWEXAC, SM-S901WZGAXAC, SM-S901WZGEXAC, SM-S901WIDAXAC, and SM-S901WIDEXAC) and get 100 AIR MILES Bonus Miles. During the offer period, purchase a Galaxy S22+ (SM-S906WZKAXAC, SM-S906WZKEXAC, SM-S906WZWAXAC, SM-S906WZWEXAC, SM-S906WZGAXAC, SM-S906WZGEXAC, SM-S906WIDAXAC, and SM-S906WIDEXAC) and get 200 AIR MILES Bonus Miles. During the offer period, purchase a Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908WZKAXAC, SM-S908WZKEXAC, SM-S908WZKFXAC, SM-S908WZKNXAC, SM-S908WZWAXAC, SM-S908WZWEXAC, SM-S908WZWFXAC, SM-S908WZWNXAC, SM-S908WZGAXAC, SM-S908WZGEXAC, SM-S908WZGFXAC, SM-S908WZGNXAC, SM-S908WDRAXAC, SM-S908WDREXAC, SM-S908WDRFXAC, and SM-S908WDRNXAC) and get 350 AIR MILES Bonus Miles. AIR MILES collector number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your collector account within 60 days of the offer end date. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

12 Offer valid from February 25, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. During the offer period, purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 (SM-X700NZABXAC, SM-X700NIDAXAC, SM-X700NZAAXAC) and get 50 AIR MILES Bonus Miles. During the offer period, purchase a Galaxy Tab S8+ (SM-X800NZAAXAC, SM-X800NIDAXAC, SM-X800NZABXAC) and get 150 AIR MILES Bonus Miles. During the offer period, purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X900NZAEXAC, SM-X900NZAAXAC) and get 250 AIR MILES Bonus Miles. AIR MILES collector number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your collector account within 60 days of the offer end date. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be canceled or changed without notice.

13 Offer valid from January 11, 2022 to April 4, 2022. Get 100 Bonus Miles when you purchase Samsung Care+ with your new eligible Samsung device between January 11, 2022 to April 4, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at samsung.com/ca when you purchase Samsung Care+ together with a Samsung tablet, Galaxy Book laptop, eligible wearable, eligible Galaxy A series, Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9 series, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 FE , Galaxy S21 series, or Galaxy S22 series smartphone ("eligible Samsung device"). Purchase of eligible Samsung device and Samsung Care+ must be made at the same time and in a single transaction. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be canceled or changed without notice. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

14 Some conditions apply. Offer valid only on February 25 to April 04, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you buy an eligible Galaxy S22 series device, you can also purchase a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan (regular price - $229) for your new device for 30% off (before taxes). While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan, as applicable, per eligible Galaxy S22 series device purchased per customer. Products must be purchased at the same time and on the same receipt. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

15 Some conditions apply. Offer valid only on February 25 to April 04, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you buy an eligible Galaxy Tab S8 series device, you can also purchase Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan (regular price – $89) for your new device for 30% off (before taxes). While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan, as applicable, per eligible Galaxy Tab S8 series device purchased per customer. Products must be purchased at the same time and on the same receipt. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

16 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $300, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the "Eligible Trade-In Product"), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S22 series between February 9th, 2022 and February 24th, 2022; or purchase an eligible Galaxy S22 series between February 25th, 2022 and April 4th, 2022 (the "Offer Period"), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 4th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $300 credit based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note series, Galaxy S series, or Galaxy Z series device and purchasing a Galaxy S22 series. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

17 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $300, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the "Eligible Trade-In Product"), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S22 series between February 9th, 2022 and February 24th, 2022; or purchase an eligible Galaxy S22 series between February 25th, 2022 and April 4th, 2022 (the "Offer Period"), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 4th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $300 credit based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note series, Galaxy S series, or Galaxy Z series device and purchasing a Galaxy S22 series. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

18 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old tablet, smartphone or laptop (the "Eligible Trade-In Product"), when you: (i) purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S8 Series device between February 25th, 2022 and March 31st, 2022 (the "Offer Period"), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by March 31st, 2022; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $100 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy Tab S8 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use

19 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6ec873e-fc27-4690-8a39-ea239123320e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8253f395-5f5b-44dc-b095-aa858c08d0e4