Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces 2022 Outlook

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $3.1 million from 8 customer projects; 332% sequential growth from $0.7 million in the third quarter as Eos continues to increase operational scale.

Delivered operating leverage; sequential Cost of Goods Sold 5x lower than revenue growth as compared to the third quarter.

Accelerating commercial pipeline growth; $51.3 million orders received, with a pipeline increase to $4.1 billion. Fourth quarter booked orders with customers including Ameresco, Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, Blue Ridge Power and Pine Gate Renewables, as disclosed during Eos' third quarter earnings release and presentation on November 10, 2021.

Invested $5.4 million in Research and Development to improve current technology and develop future generation technology.

Cash balance of $105 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Revenue of $4.6 million, as compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period, representing 23x revenue growth year-over-year.

Booked orders of $137.4 million resulting in backlog of $148.7 million as of December 31, 2021, an 8x increase from $18.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Current backlog includes $34 million of future recurring services revenue.

Substantial operational improvement, with manufacturing first time yield approaching 90%.

Recent Business Highlights

On February 23, 2022, Eos announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility to more than triple output to 800 MWh and meet production demand for its Znyth™ aqueous zinc batteries. Located in Turtle Creek, PA outside of Pittsburgh, the state-of-the-art facility will provide Eos with more than 46,000 square feet of additional space and the ability to create more than 125 jobs.

On February 24, 2022, Eos announced it has advanced through Part I of the U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy Loan Program. The milestone fast tracks Eos for Part II of the loan approval process, in which it will pursue funding in support of the Turtle Creek manufacturing facility expansion.

Received $176 million in signed letters of intent from notable customers, including Bridgelink Investments, LLC, expanding its opportunity pipeline to $4.1 billion representing 25 GWh. In addition, Eos received a booked order from Center Line Electric, Inc.

Received ISO 9001 certification, meeting a defined standard on quality management and quality assurance.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said, "I am extremely proud of our team's execution of the company's strategic initiatives in our first full year as a public company. In the fourth quarter, Eos made the successful transition to an industrial manufacturer and clearly showed the operating leverage potential when at full scale. Our technology continues to fulfill a core need in today's and tomorrow's energy landscape. This is seen not only in our backlog, but also our strong opportunity pipeline growth."

Mr. Mastrangelo concluded, "As we look to 2022, we continue to see a significant secular growth opportunity where the industry needs longer duration storage, and our technology was designed and built to fulfill that need. We will continue to invest in increasing our manufacturing capacity and improving the technology we deliver to customers. From the strategic supplier and customer agreements we have signed, to achieving ISO quality certification, to advancing through Part I of the Department of Energy's Renewable Energy loan process, we are positioning the company to deliver in 2022 and beyond."

2022 Outlook

Eos provides the following financial outlook for full year 2022:

Deliver $50 million in revenue from current orders backlog.

Secure $400 million in incremental customer orders from $4+ billion pipeline.

Invest $25 million to $35 million capex to achieve 800 MWh capacity for future growth.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos EOSE, visit eose.com.

Key Metrics

Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding the new orders of the current fiscal year to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal year and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal year. If the amount of an order is modified or if an order from the current fiscal year is cancelled, we adjust orders for the current quarter and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. However, if an order from a previous fiscal year is cancelled, orders of the current quarter and, accordingly, the current fiscal year are generally not adjusted; instead, the existing backlog is revised directly. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects that we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus customers with letter of intents or firm commitments. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreement with a PO/MSA signed and executed by both parties.





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2021 2020 2019

Revenue Total revenue $ 4,598 $ 219 $ 496 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 46,494 5,509 8,332 Research and development expenses 19,193 13,593 11,755 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,998 17,621 6,590 Loss on pre-existing agreement 30,368 1,262 1,120 Grant expense (income), net 269 913 (469 ) Total costs and expenses 139,322 38,898 27,328 Operating loss (134,724 ) (38,679 ) (26,832 ) Interest expense (income), net 604 115 (2 ) Interest expense, related party 4,597 23,706 49,708 Remeasurement of equity method investment 7,480 - - Other expense (income) (23,189 ) 8,143 2,945 Net Loss $ (124,216 ) $ (70,643 ) $ (79,483 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (2.36 ) $ (7.51 ) $ (20.22 ) Diluted $ (2.36 ) $ (7.51 ) $ (20.22 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 52,664,349 9,408,841 3,930,336 Diluted 52,664,349 9,408,841 3,930,336





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In thousands)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Balance sheet data Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,831 $ 121,853 Other current assets 37,741 5,514 Property and equipment, net 12,890 5,653 Investment in joint venture - 3,736 Other assets 13,713 1,508 Total assets 169,175 138,264 Total liabilities 136,728 17,479 Total equity 32,447 120,785





SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)