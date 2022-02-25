The Worldwide Automotive Powertrain Sensors Industry is Expected to Reach $26.47 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market By Sensors Type (Temperature, Position, Exhaust, Pressure, Speed, Knock), Powertrain Subsystems (Engine Management, Transmission Management, Power Steering), and Vehicle Type (ICE, EV) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive powertrain sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $26.47 billion by 2028.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Factors such as the rising need for fuel-efficient cars, the increasing requirement of sensors in hybrid powertrains, and the increasing demand for mid-sized cars from developing nations are driving the growth of the automotive powertrain sensors market. Moreover, rising awareness about reducing the carbon footprint of vehicles and stringent emission regulations are providing significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the high development cost of automotive sensors hinders the growth of this market.



Based on sensors type, the automotive powertrain sensors market is segmented into temperature, position, exhaust, pressure, speed, knock, and other sensors. The position sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of powertrain position sensors is majorly attributed to the rising adoption of emerging technologies in automotive production, such as electric power steering, traction inverters, automatic transmissions, and anti-lock braking systems. Apart from these, position sensors are also increasingly installed in gearbox assemblies to monitor the torque delivered at each gear position and optimize shifting to deliver maximum power.



Based on vehicle type, the automotive powertrain sensors market is segmented into internal combustion engines and electric vehicles. The electric vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is majorly attributed to the rapid adoption of hybrid electric powertrain for optimizing the use of combustion engines for low-speed cruising, stringent emission norms in Europe and the U.S., and innovations in battery technology production.



Based on powertrain subsystems, the automotive powertrain sensors market is segmented into engine management, transmission management, and power steering. The transmission management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the transmission management segment during the forecast period is majorly attributed to the growing adoption of hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles requiring multiple sensors to measure torque, the position of gears, and power delivery. Moreover, implementation of technologies, such as continuous variable transmission, multi-gear automatic transmission, dual-clutch transmission, and regenerative braking have led to powertrain designs that involve higher internal pressures, greater instantaneous forces, increased electronic signatures, and are more complex designs and mechanical operation which supports the high growth of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the automotive powertrain sensors market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the six major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2021, Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the automotive powertrain sensors market, followed by Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The Latin American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region's high growth is attributed to the presence of fast-growing economies, such as Brazil and Argentina, and the increasing adoption of electric power steering systems. Moreover, government policies in this region support the adoption of fuel-efficient powertrain technologies leading to higher adoption of fuel-efficient technologies.



The key players operating in the automotive powertrain sensors market are Texas Instruments (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Infenion Technologies (Germany), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), HELLA GmbH & Co. (Germany), Valeo (France), CTS Corporation (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Delphi Technologies (U.K.), PCB Piezotronics Inc. (U.S.)., STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. COVID -19 Impact Assessment

4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.2. Scenario B: Slow Recovery

4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.3. Drivers

5.3.1. Increasing Requirement of Sensors in Hybrid Powertrains

5.3.2. Rising Awareness About Fuel Economy

5.3.3. Increasing Demand for Mid-Sized Cars from Developing Nations

5.4. Restraints

5.4.1. High Development Cost of Automotive Sensors

5.5. Opportunities

5.5.1. Rising Awareness about Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Vehicles

5.5.2. Stringent Emission Regulations

5.6. Challenges

5.6.1. Lack of Harmonization in System Integration

5.7. Trends

5.7.1. Increasing Deployment of Compact Engines

5.7.2. Growing Adoption of Shared Mobility

5.8. Value Chain Analysis



6. Global Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Exhaust Sensors

6.2.1. Lambda/Oxygen Sensors

6.2.2. Nitrogen Sensors

6.2.3. Soot Sensors

6.2.4. Ammonia Sensors

6.3. Position Sensors

6.3.1. Inductive Sensors

6.3.2. Magnetic Sensors

6.3.3. Capacitive Sensors

6.4. Temperature Sensors

6.4.1. Thermocouples

6.4.2. Thermistors

6.4.3. Silicon Sensors

6.5. Fluid Concentration Sensors

6.6. Current Sensors

6.7. Voltage Sensors

6.8. Knock Sensors

6.9. Speed Sensors

6.10. Torque Sensors

6.11. Pressure Sensors



7. Global Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Powertrain Subsystem

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Engine Management Sensors

7.3. Power Steering Sensors

7.4. Transmission Management Sensors



8. Global Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

8.2.1. Passenger Vehicles

8.2.2. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.2.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

8.3. Hybrid Vehicles

8.3.1. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.3.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.4. Electric Vehicles

8.4.1. Battery Electric Vehicles

8.4.2. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles



9. Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Asia-Pacific

9.2.1. China

9.2.2. Japan

9.2.3. India

9.2.4. South Korea

9.2.5. Thailand

9.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. Spain

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Russia & CIS

9.3.5. U.K.

9.3.6. Italy

9.3.7. Rest of Europe

9.4. North America

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis, 2020

10.4.1. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.4.2. Denso Corporation

10.4.3. Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.4.4. Valeo

10.4.5. STMicroelectronics N.V.



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11.2. Denso Corporation

11.3. Renesas Electronics Corporation

11.4. Valeo Group

11.5. STMicroelectronics N.V.

11.6. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

11.7. TE Connectivity Ltd.

11.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.9. Infineon Technologies AG

11.10. CTS Corporation

11.11. Delphi Technologies (A Part of BorgWarner Inc.)

11.12. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

11.13. Robert Bosch GmbH

11.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.15. PCB Piezotronics, Inc.



12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90hlif

