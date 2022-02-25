Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market (2021-2026) by Product, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Research Antibodies Market is estimated to be USD 13.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.65 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.30%.
Critical factor-associated market growth is driven by a rise in research activities in stem cells and the growing prevalence of neurological and blood disorders. The government recognized funding for R&D as a crucial aspect of a nation's progress, international competitiveness, and public benefit.
The high collaboration volume between various industrial and academic organizations also enhances this market's growth. The high prevalence of chronic disease is also expected to focus on developing targeted, personalized medicines that act as a market driver-emerging market Technological advancements.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. Regulatory policies in Asia are also more adaptive and business-friendly, which attract the attention of large corporations. Increasing favorable awareness programs by different authorities regarding the generation of highly accurate research results; this factor is expected to fuel the market growth: quality concern and lack of reproducible results.
Variation in antibody production techniques has resulted in a lack of reproducibility. Strict regulatory compliances are hindering market growth. Challenges are Cost and time-intensive antibody development process hampering the growth.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Research Antibodies Market is segmented further based on Product, Reagent Type, Antidote Type, Antidote Form, Antidote Source, Antidote Other Research Area, technology, application, End-user, and Geography.
- By Product Type, the market is classified as Reagent and Antibodies.
- By Reagent Type, the market is classified as Media & Sera, Stains & Dyes, Fixatives, Buffers, solvents, Enzymes, Probes, and Others reagent.
- By Antidotes Type, the market is classified as Primary and Secondary.
- By Antidotes Form Type, the market is classified as Monoclonal, Polyclonal, and Recombinant.
- By Antidotes Source Type, the market is classified as Mouse, Rabbit, Goat, and Others.
- By Antidotes Other Research Area Type, the market is classified as Oncology, Infectious Disease, Immunology, Neurobiology, StemCell, and Other Research Area.
- By Technology Type, the market is classified as Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and Other Technologies.
- By Application Type, the market is classified as Proteomics, Drug Development, Genomic.
- By End User, the market is classified as Pharmaceutical & Biotechnologies Industries, Academic & Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) nonheritable Brammer Bio (US) to expand its capability for producing microorganism vectors for sequence and cell therapies with Brammer Bio's CDMO facilities. The acquisition was valued at USD one.7 billion. - March 2019
- Merck (Germany) partnered with Elypta (Sweden) to supply contract-producing services for Elypta's clinical diagnostic liquid diagnostic test kits. - February 2020
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Research Activities and Funding for R&D
- The High Volume of Collaboration
- High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Restraints
- Quality Concern and Lack of Reproducible Results
- Strict Regulatory Compliances
Opportunities
- Emerging Market Technological Advancements
- Increasing Awareness Programs by Different Authorities
Challenges
- Cost and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Process
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck Group
- Abcam plc
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Cell Signaling Technology
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Danaher Corporation
- Agilent Technologies
- PerkinElmer
- Lonza
- GenScript
- BioLegend Illumia
- ImmonoPresice Antibodies
- Fujirebio Analytik Jena AG
- Omega BioTek
- Dovetail Genomics
- Atlas Antibodies
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- QIAGEN
- Bio SB
- Sysmex Corporation
- Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc
- OriGene Technologies Inc
- Bethyl Laboratories, Inc
- BioLegend, Inc
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Affinity Biologicals, Inc
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Active Motif, Inc.
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc
