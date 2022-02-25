Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market (2021-2026) by Product, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Research Antibodies Market is estimated to be USD 13.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.65 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.30%.

Critical factor-associated market growth is driven by a rise in research activities in stem cells and the growing prevalence of neurological and blood disorders. The government recognized funding for R&D as a crucial aspect of a nation's progress, international competitiveness, and public benefit.

The high collaboration volume between various industrial and academic organizations also enhances this market's growth. The high prevalence of chronic disease is also expected to focus on developing targeted, personalized medicines that act as a market driver-emerging market Technological advancements.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. Regulatory policies in Asia are also more adaptive and business-friendly, which attract the attention of large corporations. Increasing favorable awareness programs by different authorities regarding the generation of highly accurate research results; this factor is expected to fuel the market growth: quality concern and lack of reproducible results.

Variation in antibody production techniques has resulted in a lack of reproducibility. Strict regulatory compliances are hindering market growth. Challenges are Cost and time-intensive antibody development process hampering the growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Research Antibodies Market is segmented further based on Product, Reagent Type, Antidote Type, Antidote Form, Antidote Source, Antidote Other Research Area, technology, application, End-user, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified as Reagent and Antibodies.

By Reagent Type, the market is classified as Media & Sera, Stains & Dyes, Fixatives, Buffers, solvents, Enzymes, Probes, and Others reagent.

By Antidotes Type, the market is classified as Primary and Secondary.

By Antidotes Form Type, the market is classified as Monoclonal, Polyclonal, and Recombinant.

By Antidotes Source Type, the market is classified as Mouse, Rabbit, Goat, and Others.

By Antidotes Other Research Area Type, the market is classified as Oncology, Infectious Disease, Immunology, Neurobiology, StemCell, and Other Research Area.

By Technology Type, the market is classified as Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and Other Technologies.

By Application Type, the market is classified as Proteomics, Drug Development, Genomic.

By End User, the market is classified as Pharmaceutical & Biotechnologies Industries, Academic & Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) nonheritable Brammer Bio (US) to expand its capability for producing microorganism vectors for sequence and cell therapies with Brammer Bio's CDMO facilities. The acquisition was valued at USD one.7 billion. - March 2019

Merck (Germany) partnered with Elypta (Sweden) to supply contract-producing services for Elypta's clinical diagnostic liquid diagnostic test kits. - February 2020

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Research Activities and Funding for R&D

The High Volume of Collaboration

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

Quality Concern and Lack of Reproducible Results

Strict Regulatory Compliances

Opportunities

Emerging Market Technological Advancements

Increasing Awareness Programs by Different Authorities

Challenges

Cost and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Process

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Group

Abcam plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cell Signaling Technology

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Lonza

GenScript

BioLegend Illumia

ImmonoPresice Antibodies

Fujirebio Analytik Jena AG

Omega BioTek

Dovetail Genomics

Atlas Antibodies

Beckman Coulter Inc

QIAGEN

Bio SB

Sysmex Corporation

Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc

OriGene Technologies Inc

Bethyl Laboratories, Inc

BioLegend, Inc

Miltenyi Biotec

Affinity Biologicals, Inc

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Active Motif, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc





