Worldwide Culinary Tourism Industry to 2028 - Featuring Classis Journeys, G Adventures and Greaves Travel Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Culinary Tourism Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global culinary tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global culinary tourism market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global culinary tourism market by segmenting the market based on activity type, tour, age group, mode of booking and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the culinary tourism market are provided in this report.
Market Drivers
- Millennial Being Avid Travellers
- Growing Interest of People to Explore
- Rising Disposable Income
Market Challenges
- Political Unrest and Terrorism
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2019
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Activity Type
- Culinary Trials
- Cooking Classes
- Restaurants
- Food Festivals and Events
- Others
Market by Tour
- Domestic
- International
Market by Mode of Booking
- Baby Boomers
- Generation X
- Generation Y
- Generation Z
Market by Mode of Booking
- Online Travel Agents
- Traditional Agents
- Direct Booking
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Culinary Tourism Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Culinary Tourism Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Activity Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Culinary Trials
5.3. Cooking Classes
5.4. Restaurants
5.5. Food Festivals and Events
5.6. Others
6. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Tour
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Food Related Activities
6.3. Vacation
6.4. Restaurants
6.5. Food and Agricultural Festivals & Events
6.6. Others
7. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Age Group
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Baby Boomers
7.3. Generation X
7.4. Generation Y
7.5. Generation Z
8. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Mode of Booking
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Online Travel Agents
8.3. Traditional Agents
8.4. Direct Booking
9. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 Iran
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
13.2.2 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
13.2.3 Classic Journeys
13.2.4 G Adventures
13.2.5 Gourmet On Tour Ltd.
13.2.6 Greaves Travel Ltd.
13.2.7 International Culinary Tours
13.2.8 ITC Travel Group Ltd.
13.2.9 The Travel Corp.
13.2.10 Topdeck Travel Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hh4to
