Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on March 23, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on March 24, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM FVI announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after the market closes.
A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.
Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.
Conference call details:
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 382909
Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 44738
Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, April 7, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Saturday, March 25, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com
