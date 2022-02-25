Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market Report 2022-2027: Technology Superiority Over Traditional Displays Drives Demand

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market Research Report by Product, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market size was estimated at USD 1,783.67 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,708.23 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Liquid Crystal On Silicon to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Head Mount Display, Head-Up Display, and LCOS Projectors. The Head-Up Display is further studied across Mid Segment Cars, Premium/Luxury Cars, and Sportscars.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Ferroelectrics (F-LCOS), Nematics LCOS (NLC), and Wavelength Selective Switching (WSS).

Based on Application, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and Medical Devices.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Technology superiority over traditional displays

5.1.1.2. Support to open technology platform

5.1.1.3. Compatibility with wide range of display products

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Expensive as compared to LCD and DLP

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Seasonal boom of projector demand

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Future product absolution

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market, by Product



7. Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market, by Technology



8. Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market, by Application



9. Americas Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market



10. Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Crystal On Silicon Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles

3M

AAXA Technologies

Barco NV

Cannon Inc.

Citizen Finetech Miyota Co., Ltd.

Forth Dimension Displays

Himax Display Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Holoeye Systems Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

LG Electronics

Microvision Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Sony Corporation

Syndiant

