Global Gelatin Market Growth Trends to 2026: Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin Drive Massive Consumer Interest

Growth in the global gelatin market is propelled by several factors including rising demand for convenience and functional foods, increasing health awareness, expansion of end-use industries and growth across emerging markets. Demand for the product is also driven by the essential requirement of gelatin in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional solutions due to its distinctive behavioral properties. Other factors promoting market expansions include rising health awareness, strong demand for supplements, technological advancements related to softgel capsules and increasing use of pharmaceutical drugs.

While rising healthcare spending and growing demand from end-use applications are anticipated to favor the gelatin and collagen peptide segment, increasing disposable income in urban areas and growing rural population in emerging economies including India, China, Brazil and South Africa are likely to benefit gelatin and its derivatives. As a safe, natural product, gelatin is also being targeted by researchers for novel applications such as tissue engineering and wound care products that are likely to further extend overall application scope of the material.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gelatin estimated at 504.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period.

Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach 327.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bovine Hide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Gelatin market.

With regards to raw materials, pig skin is the key raw material used for making gelatin, due to the high collagen content. The product derived from pig skin is generally used as a thickener, stabilizer, texturizer, binder and in capsules. The growing demand from the food & beverage industry for nutritional and sports products drive the growth of the porcine gelatin segment. Products that are based on bovine hide, owing to their considerable protein content and easy absorption of water, are expected to witness increased usage in the forthcoming years.



The Gelatin market in the U.S. is estimated at 117.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.75% share in the global market. China is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 115.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market will reach 122 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.

Europe dominates market share driven by increasing consumption of sports drinks that include gelatin. Growing concern over rising obesity levels and the subsequent growth in weight management efforts is also a major factor boosting demand for gelatin in the region. The US also is a major market, on account of increasing use of gelatin in nutraceuticals, cosmetics and photography application areas. Rising health concerns and growing awareness among customers in addition to increasing application in various sectors is driving gains in the Asia-Pacific market.



