ArcelorMittal announces that its Significant Shareholder has decided not to further participate in its $1 billion share buyback program

25 February 2022, 08:50 CET



In its announcement of 11 February 2022 regarding a new $1 billion share buyback program, ArcelorMittal noted the declared intention of its Significant Shareholder to sell shares to it in proportion to shares purchased on the market to maintain its percentage shareholding. ArcelorMittal has since been informed by the Significant Shareholder that it has decided not to make such sales; accordingly its percentage holding of issued and outstanding shares (which stood at 36.3% as of January 31, 2022) will increase as the share buyback program is implemented.

