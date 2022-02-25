Proactive news headlines including Tietto Minerals, Blue Star Helium, Emperor Energy and Vango Mining

Sydney, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE has added more bonanza-grade intersections to its tally from infill drilling on the main Abujar Shear within its 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, including 503.85 g/t gold within 10 metres at 51.75 g/t at AG Core. Click here
- Blue Star Helium Ltd (BNLBSNLF has received approval from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) for its Sammons Ranch Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here
- Emperor Energy Ltd EMP has completed an amplitude versus offset (AVO) analysis of the Kipper and Golden Beach Gas Sands across the Vic/P47 Permit and Judith Gas Field, indicating an additional gas play in the area may extend over 500 vertical metres. Click here
- Vango Mining Ltd VAN has completed the second phase of drilling at the Skyhawk open-pit in the Marymia Gold Project of Western Australia, intersecting wide bands of high-grade gold zones that confirm the potential for an open-pit approach to the resource. Click here
- Alkane Resources Ltd's ALK first stage of resource drilling at its Boda Prospect in Central New South Wales is nearing completion. Click here
- Australian Strategic Materials Ltd ASM has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Hyundai Engineering Corporation Co., Ltd (HEC) to exclusively negotiate the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) and the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the Dubbo Project in NSW. Click here
- Solis Minerals Ltd SLMNSLM)) has continued to demonstrate the size of a large copper system at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile, intersecting copper sulphide mineralisation in all three diamond holes drilled at the project so far. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd CHM has initiated the first patient in the third dose level of the chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) phase 1 trial at the City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organisations in the United States. Click here
- Buru Energy Ltd BRU has begun testing operations at the Rafael 1 well in the Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia, with initial clean-up flow underway. Click here
- Australian Vanadium Ltd AVL has signed a joint co-operation agreement with the Mid West Ports Authority (MWPA) to secure future use of facilities and services at the key mid-west resources sector port facility. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (CPHCOPHF has secured firm commitments from investors to raise $5 million through an issue of 72.4 million new fully paid shares priced at $0.069 per share. Click here
