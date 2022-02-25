Dermatologist Dr Ruban Nathan Supports Holistic & Naturopathic Therapy for Dermatological Conditions

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Qualified in the full gamut of dermatologic therapies including laser and hair restoration surgery, Dr. Ruban Nathan is co-director of the Nathan Skin Hair Laser Centre in Kuala Lumpur, and also visits at Sunway Medical Centre and Assunta Hospital. He has contributed to a textbook in Cosmetic Dermatology and has been a visiting lecturer at numerous meetings, including the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery Congress.
In recent years, Dr. Ruban Nathan has focused more of his attention on the success of naturopathic dermatology, mostly inspired by a case of psoriasis that dramatically responded to plant-based Omega 3 oil supplementation along with dietary modification.
"Conventional medicine has been proven to be extremely effective in combating auto immune conditions," explains Dr. Nathan. "What cannot be ignored however are lifestyle and poor dietary choices often made by our patients. By adopting a plant-based diet, though not necessarily vegetarian diet, with specific supplements such as Omega 3 Oil, we can attempt to calm the immune system, rather than just treating the symptoms."
Dr. Ruban Nathan is also a member of an international panel of Hair Transplant Surgeons that assist with the "Fight the Fight" nonprofit campaign launched by the ISHRS to help disseminate information on the spread of illicit clinics in the field of hair transplant surgery globally.
Hair transplants can be a safe and effective hair loss solution when performed by a licensed, trained medical doctor. Over the past few years there has been a surge in illicit, black-market surgeries, which can result in devastating scarring, poor outcomes ranging from minor, to severe, and even life-threatening consequences. For more information about "Fight the Fight," visit the website at https://fightthefight.ishrs.org.
Dr Ruban Nathan also works with the Ministry of Health in Malaysia to marshal for ethical standards of practice in Cosmetic Medicine & Surgery, in his work with the LCP (Letters of Credentialling & Privileging Committee.)
In Malaysia all medical practitioners interested to practice in this field should be certified with the LCP. The committee meets regularly and runs both written and oral tests for such candidates.
For more information about Dr. Ruban Nathan and his work, visit his website at https://www.drruban.com.
About Dr. Ruban Nathan
As a highly qualified dermatology and laser surgeon, hair restoration expert and STD specialist, Dr. Ruban Nathan, MBBCh (Ire) FRCP (UK) DipDermSc (UK) DipLaser (USA) FAAD (USA) A.M. (Mal), is co-director of the Nathan Skin Hair Laser Centre in Kuala Lumpur, a consultant dermatologist and a visiting consultant at the Assunta Hospital and Sunway Medical Centre. Having published a number of articles on a variety of topics related to his field, Dr. Nathan also specializes in integrative dermatology to mitigate auto immune diseases.
Website: https://www.drruban.com/
Name: Dr. Ruban Nathan Email: ruban@drruban.com Organization: Nathan Skin Hair Laser Centre
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.