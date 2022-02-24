Stephen Shaya, M.D., to Participate in Creating a Legacy for a Better Life Panel

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader at J & B Medical, is a panelist during the Tenth Annual Lake Nona Impact Forum which is hosted by the Lake Nona Institute, a nonprofit, community-focused organization that leads Lake Nona's wellbeing initiatives. The Lake Nona Impact Forum is committed to leading the conversation for building the Wellbeing Ecosystem of the Future by exploring the intersections of health, wellness, medical and scientific innovation, and strategies to optimize human performance. The annual Lake Nona Impact Forum will convene 300 of the brightest minds and global thought leaders in health, wellbeing, technology, and business from Feb. 23-25, 2022.
The Forum will feature a series of in-depth, collaborative discussions about health innovation in the new reality. As part of the three-day event, Dr. Shaya will join Ben duPont, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Chartline Capital Partners, and panel Moderator Rasesh Thakkar, Senior Managing Director, Tavistock Group, Co-Founder, Lake Nona Impact Forum, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, to discuss their thoughts on Creating a Legacy for a Better Life. Dr. Shaya commented on his participation in the panel with a quote from Jim Rohn: "All good men and women must take responsibility to create legacies that will take the next generation to a level we could only imagine."
Stephen Shaya, M.D., is the Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader at J & B Medical. Akkad Holding is his family office which was started to invest in healthcare opportunities that can leverage J & B's global distribution channels and has a mantra of "People, Purpose, Pay It Forward." J & B is a world-class family of businesses that span across all aspects of medical-related care, including the following: a) insurance covered products; b) national managed care contracts; c) medical-surgical products; d) retail home-care products; e) technology solutions; and f) serves as one of the largest third-party billers of consumable medical products in the United States. One of the family of companies is HNC Virtual Care Solutions, a telehealth company, which provides virtual care to patients worldwide.
