After Surviving an Overdose Costa Mesa Woman Transforms Her Life at Resurgence Behavioral Health

Costa Mesa, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, CA - She had tried for years to overcome substance use disorder, but for Mackenzie, nothing seemed to work – until her struggle almost ended in tragedy. She survived an overdose and then found Resurgence Behavioral Health and a whole new life.

"I don't know where to begin, but I was in and out of rehab for three years straight thinking no one and nothing could help me," Mackenzie wrote in an emotional 5-star review on Google. "I went from being homeless to having my own place and got my real estate license."

Resurgence Behavioral Health is a nationwide program of addiction and mental health treatment centers. Clients receive customized treatment on a continuum of care, from medically assisted detox through residential and outpatient rehab, sober living, and long-term follow-up. Programs use a variety of evidence-based therapy to attack the root causes of addiction, not just the addiction itself.

Resurgence takes a comprehensive approach to treatment, believing that addiction and mental illness cannot be treated separately but are often intertwined. This is what addiction specialists call a dual diagnosis or co-occurring disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about half of people who experience a substance use disorder have struggled with mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, personality disorder, and schizophrenia.

Clients at Resurgence undergo various treatment programs designed for their unique circumstances. Group and individual therapy is a big part of the care they receive. They learn new ways of dealing with the stress and pressures of everyday life and break the patterns of destructive behavior. At the same time, treatment specialists take them on a journey to discover what traumas may lie in their past to lead them to drug or alcohol dependence.

This is a critical part of therapy at Resurgence, where the staff is a pivotal part of the recovery process. Highly experienced, they have a genuine desire to help others and bring a unique understanding of clients' experiences and needs. Every Resurgence staff member is passionate about assisting clients in breaking free from addiction and living their best lives. The treatment team includes medical professionals, certified addiction counselors, licensed therapists, and trained addiction specialists. Most are in recovery themselves, so they can truly empathize with what their patients are going through. They also serve as examples that freedom from addiction is possible.

Mackenzie had heartfelt praise for these professionals, calling out two staff members for special mention.

"Mike saved my life," she said. "I was DOA [dead on arrival] when the paramedics found me, and when I woke up, he was there to put me back on my feet and go above and beyond to make sure I was OK. I am forever grateful for him."

She also said, "Brian is also an amazing person. I remember our group therapy sessions with him, and he always made a huge impact on me. I believe these two men are literal angels."

But Mackenzie found the entire experience at Resurgence was, literally, lifesaving.

"I would recommend this place to anyone struggling with addiction," she wrote. "I hit rock bottom, and if it weren't for these people, I wouldn't be here today."

Anyone in need of help with addiction or mental health disorders can visit Resurgence Behavioral Health or call 855-458-0050 to speak with a treatment specialist anytime, 24/7. Calls are 100% confidential.

###

For more information about Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa, contact the company here:



Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa

+19498996003