EarlyBirds Launches Global First Net Zero Innovation Map

Forde, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds.io the company who has developed a unique open innovation ecosystem platform has proven this is the fastest way for early adopter companies to solve their business and technical challenges and for innovators to bring their new solutions to market.
The company's open innovation ecosystem platform has established a reputation for helping businesses and innovators succeed in these aspects because of the diverse set of industries it works across. This even includes areas quickly becoming mainstream like climate change because of the role innovative technologies will play in this rapidly emerging sector. To help countries and organizations meet climate change targets and compliance requirements, EarlyBirds has released a world-leading Innovation Map for Net Zero using the power of its open innovation ecosystem platform.
The company co-founder and CEO, Kris Poria, says that's where their world leading EarlyBirds Innovation Map for Net Zero can play an important role. Their Net Zero Innovation Map follows an approach developed by EarlyBirds where technology topics are broken down into related themes and sub-themes. This Innovation Map is designed to support any organisation with the uptake of technology to achieve Net-Zero goals and further reduce greenhouse gas production. The unique Net Zero Innovation Map is dynamically populated with relevant technologies drawn from over 4 million global startups, scaleups, and mature innovators required for climate change adaption and mitigation. He says, in addition to that, the themes and sub-themes for the Net Zero Innovation map were adapted from the ‘Taxonomy of Climate Change Technology' created by the outstanding work of the UNEP DTU Partnership between the United Nations Environment Collaboration Centre (UNEP), the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the Green Technology Centre (GTC), Seoul, Korea.
This Taxonomy was created in support of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) who, as previously stated, firmly believes innovative and new technologies are the key solutions needed to respond to climate change. This new EarlyBirds Innovation Map for Net Zero can help companies select the right technologies and comply with climate control mandates or become a leader in this field can be seen here at https://earlybirds.io/open_innovation_maps#Net%20Zero.
Poria went on to state the EarlyBirds' Net Zero Innovation Map is an interactive map that displays all the relevant technology innovators associated with NetZero in themes (Categories) or sub-themes (Technology Scope). It follows the UNEP DTU and GTC classification approach including technologies needed to enable climate change adoption, Green House Gas mitigation, and the multi-disciplinary technology convergence category. By clicking on a theme or sub-theme the results are displayed in an interactive dashboard that can be filtered by business and financial maturity, and location. The themes can also be searched by keywords when looking for a specific capability. Additional EarlyBirds platform functionality is available to support innovation projects, curation of solutions, and to create an innovation pipeline.
Jeff Penrose co-founder and COO of EarlyBirds went on to add they are proud of the fact their open innovation ecosystem platform can be adopted in many ways to help society tackle such key issues as climate change. He stated the team at EarlyBirds will continue to be a company known for focusing on much more than just its bottom line as we will strive to come up with even more new ways where their open innovation ecosystem platform can be used to benefit society as a whole. More on this subject can be seen on the company website here at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.
