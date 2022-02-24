View Announces Executive and Board Leadership Appointments

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. VIEW, the leader in smart building technologies, today announced multiple leadership appointments. Amy Reeves has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Bill Krause to Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Reeves and Mr. Krause will report to View's CEO, Dr. Rao Mulpuri. In addition, Board Director Dr. Toby Cosgrove has been appointed Chairman.



"Everyone at View has been impressed with how Amy and Bill have stepped up to address our recent challenges, while driving strong business growth," said Mulpuri. "They demonstrated deep domain expertise, sharp business acumen, proven operational proficiency, and unwavering commitment to View's mission. We could not be more excited to have them take on larger roles within the company."

Ms. Reeves joined View as Controller in June 2021 and was appointed as Chief Accounting Officer in August 2021. She took on the role of Interim CFO in November 2021 and quickly proved to be an outstanding fit for the position. Prior to joining View, Ms. Reeves spent nearly 20 years at Wright Medical Group N.V. in various financial and accounting roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Global Controller. She has extensive experience building and scaling financial teams at publicly traded companies.

Mr. Krause has served as View's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary since January 2018. Prior to View, Mr. Krause was Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Rambus, Inc. Prior to Rambus, he was an attorney at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, LLP, where he advised a wide range of companies on securities compliance, public and private financings, mergers and acquisitions, reporting, and corporate governance.

The Board also named Dr. Toby Cosgrove Chairman. Dr. Cosgrove, former CEO of the Cleveland Clinic and a world-renowned expert in the healthcare industry, has served on View's Board since March 2021. Dr. Cosgrove holds 30 patents and currently serves as Executive Advisor to the Cleveland Clinic, advising executive leadership on strategies for national and international growth.

"Toby's unparalleled expertise in global health and executive leadership are already amplifying our company's success," added Mulpuri. "I am thrilled to work alongside Toby to deliver on View's mission to improve human health and address climate change."

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

