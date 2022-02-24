Eldorado Gold Reports Strong 2021 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Meets 2021 Production and Cost Guidance; and Delivers on Key Organic Growth Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation, ("Eldorado" or "the Company") today reports the Company's financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. For further information please see the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.



Q4 2021 and Full-Year Highlights

Operations

Strong gold production at the upper end of the increased guidance range : 122,582 ounces in Q4 2021, and 475,850 ounces in 2021, driven by Kisladag and Lamaque.

122,582 ounces in Q4 2021, and 475,850 ounces in 2021, driven by Kisladag and Lamaque. Cash operating costs (1) within 2021 guidance range : $571 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $626 per ounce sold in 2021. A significant decrease in cash operating costs at Olympias in Q4 2021 was related to higher average gold grades and higher by-product credits.

: $571 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $626 per ounce sold in 2021. A significant decrease in cash operating costs at Olympias in Q4 2021 was related to higher average gold grades and higher by-product credits. All-in sustaining costs (1) within 2021 guidance range: $1,077 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $1,069 per ounce sold in 2021.

$1,077 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $1,069 per ounce sold in 2021. Total capital expenditures: $82.1 million in Q4 2021, and $282.1 million in 2021. Growth capital (1) of $130.4 million in 2021 was primarily focused at Kisladag and Lamaque.

$82.1 million in Q4 2021, and $282.1 million in 2021. Growth capital of $130.4 million in 2021 was primarily focused at Kisladag and Lamaque. 2022 Outlook: We expect production in the first half of the year to be lower than in the second half due to the ramp-up of the high-pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") circuit at Kisladag, weather challenges in Turkey and Greece, and the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant across our operations. We remain confident that we will deliver within our 2022 production guidance range.

Financial

Solid production drove strong cash flow from operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital (1) : $116.7 million in Q4 2021, and $374.8 million in 2021.

$116.7 million in Q4 2021, and $374.8 million in 2021. Free cash flow (1) : $23.1 million in Q4 2021; and $62.4 million in 2021.

$23.1 million in Q4 2021; and $62.4 million in 2021. Cash and cash equivalents: $481.3 million, as at December 31, 2021.

$481.3 million, as at December 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (1) : $126.1 million in Q4 2021, and $444.2 million in 2021.

$126.1 million in Q4 2021, and $444.2 million in 2021. Net earnings (loss): $43.1 million loss or $0.24 loss per share in Q4 2021, and $10.8 million or $0.06 per share in 2021. Net loss in Q4 2021 was driven by higher income tax expense related to the weakening of the Turkish Lira in the quarter, unrealized foreign exchange gains, and impairment loss and asset write- down related to the closure of Stratoni.

$43.1 million loss or $0.24 loss per share in Q4 2021, and $10.8 million or $0.06 per share in 2021. Net loss in Q4 2021 was driven by higher income tax expense related to the weakening of the Turkish Lira in the quarter, unrealized foreign exchange gains, and impairment loss and asset write- down related to the closure of Stratoni. Adjusted net earnings(1): $25.1 million or $0.14 per share in Q4 2021, and $119.3 million or $0.66 per share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes non-cash losses on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances, finance costs related to debt refinancing, and impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.

(1) These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

Growth

Skouries Feasibility Study: In December 2021, Eldorado completed the Skouries Feasibility reflecting robust economics of 19% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") and $1.3 billion after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") (5%), based on long-term prices of $1,500 per ounce gold and $3.85 per pound copper.

In December 2021, Eldorado completed the Skouries Feasibility reflecting robust economics of 19% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") and $1.3 billion after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") (5%), based on long-term prices of $1,500 per ounce gold and $3.85 per pound copper. Successfully delivered on two key growth projects: In Q4 2021, the Triangle-Sigma decline at Lamaque was completed on budget and on schedule, and the construction and wet-commissioning of the HPGR circuit at Kisladag was completed on budget and, to a large extent, in line with schedule.

Corporate

Amended Investment Agreement in Greece: In February 2021, the company entered into an amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic to the govern the further development, construction and operation of the Kassandra Mines and provide necessary investor protections to advance the next phase of growth in Greece.

In February 2021, the company entered into an amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic to the govern the further development, construction and operation of the Kassandra Mines and provide necessary investor protections to advance the next phase of growth in Greece. Corporate Debt Refinancing: In Q3 2021, the Company completed a new $500 million Senior Notes offering and amended its Senior Secured Credit Facility. Together they provide the Company greater financial flexibility to pursue a broader range of financing alternatives for the development of Skouries and the Kassandra Mines in Greece.

In Q3 2021, the Company completed a new $500 million Senior Notes offering and amended its Senior Secured Credit Facility. Together they provide the Company greater financial flexibility to pursue a broader range of financing alternatives for the development of Skouries and the Kassandra Mines in Greece. Acquisition of QMX Gold: In April 2021, the Company acquired QMX Gold Corporation, increasing our footprint in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt by 550% and adding a potential pipeline of organic growth opportunities proximal to Lamaque.

In April 2021, the Company acquired QMX Gold Corporation, increasing our footprint in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt by 550% and adding a potential pipeline of organic growth opportunities proximal to Lamaque. Sale of Tocantinzinho ("TZ"): In October 2021, the company sold its TZ project, in Brazil, to G Mining Ventures Corp. Under the term of the agreement, Eldorado received upfront cash consideration of $20 million and 19.9% of GMIN shares, plus deferred cash consideration of $60 million payable on the first anniversary of commercial production from TZ.

"2021 was a foundational year for Eldorado," said George Burns, Eldorado's Present and Chief Executive Officer. "I am tremendously proud of the hard work and dedication of our global teams in delivering exceptional value for the business and our stakeholders while maintaining a high degree of safety. Across our four operating mines, we produced over 475,000 ounces of gold, which was at the top-end of our increased guidance range, and we achieved cost guidance across the board," added Burns.

"Furthermore, during the year, Eldorado delivered on several key milestones, including the completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study on our development project in Greece; the completion of two key growth projects at Kisladag, in Turkey, and Lamaque, in Canada; the sale of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil, while also retaining meaningful exposure to future value creation through our equity stake in G Mining Ventures Corp; the acquisition of QMX Gold, which expands our footprint in the prolific Abitibi region; and executing on robust exploration programs that support our organic growth."

"As we look to 2022, we see three key value drivers for Eldorado. Starting with Quebec, earlier today we published the results of the Lamaque Technical Study, which clearly demonstrates the future value of Ormaque and the deeper Triangle zones and improves the NPV from the initial 2018 PFS tremendously. The strategic acquisition of Lamaque in 2017 has allowed Eldorado to build a dominant presence in the Abitibi region, and we are looking forward to operating in the region for years to come. Second, completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study is a critical milestone and will allow the company to advance financing alternatives for the project. Lastly, in Turkey, work continues at Kisladag to expand and optimize the mine. The north leach pad expansion is expected to be completed mid-year, and we expect to realize benefits of increased recovery rates as a result of the recently commissioned HPGR."

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

Summarized Annual Financial Results

Continuing operations (9) 2021 2020 2019 Revenue (1) $940.9 $1,026.7 $617.8 Gold revenue (1,2) $838.6 $938.3 $530.9 Gold produced (oz) (3) 475,850 528,874 395,331 Gold sold (oz) (1) 472,307 526,406 374,902 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (5) $1,775 $1,783 $1,416 Production costs 449.7 445.2 334.9 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) 626 560 608 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (5) 715 649 645 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) 1,069 921 1,034 Net earnings for the period (4,5,7) 10.8 131.1 73.1 Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (4,5,7) 0.06 0.77 0.46 Adjusted net earnings (4,5,6,7,8) 119.3 194.3 10.2 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (4,5,6,7,8) 0.66 1.14 0.06 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (5,8) 374.8 438.5 186.5 Free cash flow (5,8) 62.4 268.7 3.0 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 481.3 511.0 181.0





(1) Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q2 2019). (2) See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. (3) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019) (4) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (5) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (6) 2019 amounts have been adjusted to conform with 2021 and 2020 presentation by excluding adjustments relating to normal course gains on disposal of assets ($7.4 million) and inventory write-downs ($2.5 million). Adjusted net earnings as originally presented in 2019 were $5.6 million ($0.04 per share). (7) 2020 and 2019 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements (8) 2020 and 2019 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (9) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Summarized Quarterly Financial Results



2021 Continuing Operations(1) Q1 Q2

Q3 Q4

2021 Revenue $224.6 $233.2 $238.4 $244.6 $940.9 Gold revenue (2) $195.7 $209.5 $221.5 $212.0 $838.6 Gold produced (oz) 111,742 116,067 125,459 122,582 475,850 Gold sold (oz) 113,594 114,140 125,189 119,384 472,307 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3) $1,723 $1,835 $1,769 $1,776 $1,775 Production costs 108.6 112.8 110.2 118.2 449.7 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 641 645 646 571 626 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 687 746 743 681 715 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 986 1,074 1,133 1,077 1,069 Net earnings (loss) (5,6) 14.3 31.0 8.5 (43.1 ) 10.8 Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (5,6) 0.08 0.17 0.05 (0.24 ) 0.06 Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6) 25.2 29.1 39.9 25.1 119.3 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6) 0.14 0.16 0.22 0.14 0.66 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7) 81.2 75.9 101.0 116.7 374.8 Free cash flow (3,7) 33.4 (23.7 ) 29.7 23.1 62.4 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 533.8 410.7 439.3 481.3 481.3 2020 Continuing Operations(1) Q1 Q2

Q3 Q4

2020 Revenue $204.7 $255.9 $287.6 $278.5 $1,026.7 Gold revenue (2) $185.4 $235.0 $264.3 $253.7 $938.3 Gold produced (oz) 115,950 137,782 136,922 138,220 528,874 Gold sold (oz) 116,219 134,960 137,704 137,523 526,406 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3) $1,580 $1,726 $1,919 $1,845 $1,783 Production costs 101.4 109.5 117.4 117.0 445.2 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 627 550 537 536 560 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 678 616 664 640 649 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 952 859 918 959 921 Net earnings (5,6) 4.5 50.6 46.0 30.0 131.1 Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (5,6) 0.03 0.30 0.26 0.17 0.77 Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6) 16.4 47.9 63.6 66.4 194.3 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6) 0.10 0.28 0.37 0.38 1.14 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7) 74.0 117.3 135.1 112.1 438.5 Free cash flow (3,7) 9.6 81.1 114.7 63.4 268.7 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 363.6 440.3 504.4 511.0 511.0





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. (3) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (4) By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs. (5) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (6) 2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (7) 2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold sales in 2021 totaled 472,307 ounces, a decrease of 10% from 526,406 ounces in 2020. The lower sales volume in 2021 compared with the prior year primarily reflected a decrease of 51,033 ounces sold at Kisladag due to planned lower average grade. There was also a decrease of 5,582 ounces sold at Efemcukuru due to a change in the structure of concentrate sales contracts, a decrease of 6,608 ounces sold at Olympias due to lower processing volumes, and an increase of 9,124 ounces sold at Lamaque due to increased tonnes mined and processed. Gold sales were 119,384 ounces in Q4 2021, a decrease of 13% from 137,523 ounces in Q4 2020, due in part to decreased production at Kisladag as a result of the HPGR commissioning.



Total revenue was $940.9 million in 2021, a decrease of 8% from total revenue of $1,026.7 million in 2020. Total revenue was $244.6 million in Q4 2021, a decrease of 12% from total revenue of $278.5 million in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were primarily due to lower sales volumes combined with lower average realized gold prices.

Cash operating costs in 2021 averaged $626 per ounce sold, an increase from $560 per ounce sold in 2020. In Q4 2021, cash operating costs averaged $571 per ounce sold, an increase from $536 per ounce sold in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to lower grade ore mined and processed at Kisladag, resulting in fewer ounces produced and sold. These increases were partly offset by a reduction in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias, and to a lesser extent Efemcukuru. A significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias in Q4 2021 was primarily a result of higher average gold grades, combined with higher silver and base metal sales, which reduce cash operating costs as by-product credits.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations were $10.8 million ($0.06 per share) in 2021, compared to $131.1 million ($0.77 per share) in 2020 and net loss was $43.1 million ($0.24 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to $30.0 million ($0.17 per share) in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods reflect lower production and sales volumes, lower average realized gold prices, higher finance costs related to the debt refinancing, and higher income tax expense.

Adjusted net earnings were $119.3 million ($0.66 per share) in 2021, compared to $194.3 million ($1.14 per share) in 2020. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes, among other things, a $54.6 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balance, $31.1 million of finance costs related to debt refinancing, and $30.8 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.

Lower sales volumes in 2021, combined with a lower gold price, resulted in EBITDA of $423.5 million, including $103.8 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $444.2 million in 2021 and $126.1 million in Q4 2021 exclude, among other things, $17.4 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni.

Operations Update and Outlook

Gold Operations

3 months ended December 31, 12 months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2022 Outlook Total Ounces produced 122,582 138,220 475,850 528,874 460,000 – 490,000 Ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 n/a Production costs $118.2 $117.0 $449.7 $445.2 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $571 $536 $626 $560 $640 – 690 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,077 $959 $1,069 $921 $1,075 – 1,175 Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $33.8 $29.0 $113.1 $92.4 $118 – 138 Kisladag Ounces produced 33,136 56,816 174,365 226,475 145,000 – 155,000 Ounces sold 33,269 55,807 175,862 226,895 n/a Production costs $28.8 $34.1 $122.6 $129.3 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $737 $447 $583 $451 $690 – 740 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $977 $732 $797 $664 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $4.0 $6.5 $18.6 $20.1 $14 – 19 Lamaque Ounces produced 51,354 44,168 153,201 144,141 165,000 – 175,000 Ounces sold 50,257 44,990 151,393 142,269 n/a Production costs $26.7 $24.0 $99.0 $78.3 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $482 $503 $616 $522 $620 – 670 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $815 $789 $1,017 $827 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $13.4 $9.8 $47.3 $32.9 $55 – 60 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 22,631 25,828 92,707 99,835 85,000 – 90,000 Ounces sold 21,797 24,956 92,758 98,340 n/a Production costs $18.1 $17.4 $67.2 $72.6 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $606 $493 $551 $556 $600 – 650 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,104 $989 $901 $918 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $6.4 $7.3 $18.0 $19.1 $15 – 20 Olympias Ounces produced 15,461 11,408 55,577 58,423 65,000 – 75,000 Ounces sold 14,061 11,770 52,294 58,902 n/a Production costs $28.1 $27.6 $113.4 $113.4 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $441 $1,166 $930 $1,078 $650 – 700 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,467 $1,768 $1,715 $1,541 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $10.1 $5.5 $29.1 $20.2 $34 – 39





(1) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Kisladag



Kisladag produced 174,365 ounces of gold in 2021, a decrease of 23% from 226,475 ounces in 2020. The decrease was the result of a planned shift to lower-grade ore through 2021 as compared to 2020. As expected, average grade declined in 2021 to 0.75 grams per tonne, as compared to an average grade of 1.00 grams per tonne in 2020, and is expected to remain at reduced levels in 2022. Tonnes placed on the heap leach pad were reduced in Q4 2021 by the commissioning of the HPGR circuit during the quarter. The lower tonnage placed on the heap leach pad in Q4 2021 is expected to reduce gold production in Q1 2022. Construction and wet commissioning of the HPGR circuit was completed in December, and we are now ramping up production and metallurgical adjustments. To date, the HPGR circuit performance is meeting our expectations and our team continues to balance ore agglomeration and tonnes placed with leach kinetics to obtain optimal performance.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $583 in 2021 from $451 in 2020 and was primarily due to lower production and sales as a result of the lower average grade of ore placed on the leach pad throughout 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $737 in Q4 2021 from $447 in Q4 2020 primarily as a result of lower production in the quarter.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $797 in 2021 from $664 in 2020 and to $977 in Q4 2021 from $732 in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to higher cash operating costs per ounce sold, partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure(1) of $18.6 million in 2021, including $4.0 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to mine equipment overhauls and process infrastructure upgrades.

Growth capital expenditures were $89.9 million in 2021, including $19.0 million in Q4 2021. Growth capital in 2021 included construction of the HPGR circuit, waste stripping to support the mine life extension and construction of the first phase of the north heap leach pad, which is expected to be available for stacking in mid-2022.

Lamaque

Lamaque produced 153,201 ounces of gold in 2021, a 6% increase from 144,141 ounces in 2020. The increase in gold production reflects higher throughput throughout the year, which offset planned lower grades. Average grade was 6.54 grams per tonne in 2021 and benefited from mining higher-grade stopes in Q4 2021 resulting in average grade of 9.16 grams per tonne in the quarter. Tonnes processed in the year increased 17% from 2020 as a result of increased underground development and the ability to process higher volumes, a result from ongoing successful debottlenecking of the mill. Production of 51,354 ounces of gold in Q4 2021 increased 16% from 44,168 ounces in Q4 2020 primarily due to higher grade and recovery rates.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $616 in 2021 from $522 in 2020 and primarily reflect the planned shift to lower-grade ore. Cash operating costs decreased in the quarter to $482 in Q4 2021 from $503 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher average grade and increased processing volumes.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,017 in 2021 from $827 in 2020 and to $815 in Q4 2021 from $789 in Q4 2020 with increases in both periods reflecting higher sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure of $47.3 million in 2021, including $13.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and underground infrastructure improvements.

Growth capital expenditure totalled $35.2 million in 2021, including $9.1 million in Q4 2021, and primarily related to the development of the underground decline from the Sigma mill to the Triangle mine, which was completed in Q4 2021. The decline is expected to reduce operating costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide access for underground drill platforms for Ormaque, Plug 4, and other exploration targets in the prospective corridor between the Triangle mine and the Sigma mill.

Efemcukuru

Efemcukuru produced 92,707 payable ounces of gold in 2021, a 7% decrease from 99,835 payable ounces in 2020. The decrease reflects lower average grade in 2021, combined with reduced effective rates for payable ounces to reflect the structure of concentrate sales contracts in 2021. The majority of sales contracts in 2021 had reduced effective rates for payable ounces that were offset by the elimination of treatment charges and other deductions blended in the reduced effective rate for those contracts.

(1) These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold improved slightly to $551 in 2021, from $556 in 2020 and reflected lower selling costs due to the change in structure of concentrate sales contracts, as well as lower costs resulting from the weakening of the Turkish Lira during 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $606 in Q4 2021 from $493 in Q4 2020 primarily due to processing lower grade ore.



AISC per ounce sold improved to $901 in 2021 from $918 in 2020 reflecting lower cash operating costs per ounce sold and lower sustaining capital expenditure. AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,104 in Q4 2021 from $989 in Q4 2020 reflecting the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $18.0 million in 2021, including $6.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and equipment rebuilds and replacements.

Olympias

Olympias produced 55,577 ounces of gold in 2021, a 5% decrease from 58,423 ounces in 2020 and reflecting lower processing volumes as a result of lower mining rates. Gold production of 15,461 ounces in Q4 2021 increased from 11,408 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher grade ore processed in the quarter, despite lower processing volumes. Lead, silver and zinc production were also higher in Q4 2021 as compared to Q4 2020, reflecting higher average grades. Operations at Olympias continued to be negatively affected in 2021 by low productivity as the Company progresses through transformation efforts at its Kassandra mines, targeting efficiency and productivity improvements. These efficiency initiatives, coupled with positive grade reconciliation, resulted in higher fourth quarter production at Olympias to end the year. Discussions with stakeholders are ongoing and are expected to lead to sustainable improvement.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold decreased to $930 in 2021 from $1,078 in 2020 and to $441 in Q4 2021 from $1,166 in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were the result of higher base metal revenue, which reduces cash operating costs as by-product credits. The significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q4 2021 is the result of a higher proportion of silver and base metal revenue in the quarter, combined with higher gold production due to the higher average gold grade.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,715 in 2021 from $1,541 in 2020 as a result of increased sustaining capital expenditure, which was partly offset by lower cash operating costs per ounce sold. AISC per ounce sold decreased to $1,467 in Q4 2021 from $1,768 in Q4 2020 as a result of lower cash operating costs per ounce sold in the quarter, partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditure increased to $29.1 million in 2021 from $20.2 million in 2020 and to $10.1 million in Q4 2021 from $5.5 million in Q4 2020. Spending in both periods primarily included underground development, tailings facility construction and underground infrastructure improvements. Growth capital expenditure of $5.3 million in 2021 included processing upgrades.

For further information on the Company's operating results for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2021, please see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ELD and the New York Stock Exchange EGO.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including average realized gold price per ounce sold, cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders, working capital, cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the December 31, 2021 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the December 31, 2021 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Production costs (1) $118.2 $117.0 $449.7 $445.2 $334.8 Stratoni production costs (2) (16.5) (13.8) (47.6) (51.6) (53.8) Production costs – excluding Stratoni 101.7 103.2 402.2 393.6 281.1 By-product credits (20.5) (15.1) (64.7) (52.2) (39.3) Royalty expense and production taxes (13.1) (14.4) (42.0) (46.7) (13.7) Cash operating costs $68.2 $73.6 $295.5 $294.7 $228.0 Gold ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 374,902 Cash operating cost per ounce sold $571 $536 $626 $560 $608





(1) Includes inventory write-downs. (2) Base metals production





Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:



Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $22.6 ($0.6) $0.1 $2.4 $24.5 33,269 $737 Lamaque 26.5 (0.5) 0.1 (1.9) 24.2 50,257 482 Efemcukuru 12.8 (1.0) 1.6 (0.1) 13.2 21,797 606 Olympias 24.9 (18.3) 3.8 (4.2) 6.2 14,061 441 Total consolidated $86.9 ($20.5) $5.5 ($3.8) $68.2 119,384 $571





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $97.6 ($3.1) $2.6 $5.4 $102.4 175,862 $583 Lamaque 97.2 (1.7) 0.2 (2.5) 93.3 151,393 616 Efemcukuru 49.2 (4.3) 5.9 0.3 51.1 92,758 551 Olympias 94.3 (55.7) 15.1 (5.1) 48.6 52,294 930 Total Consolidated $338.3 ($64.7) $23.8 ($1.9 ) $295.5 472,307 $626





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $24.8 ($0.6) $0.1 $0.6 $25.0 55,807 $447 Lamaque 24.2 (0.5) 0.1 (1.1) 22.7 44,990 503 Efemcukuru 11.5 (1.1) 1.8 0.1 12.3 24,956 493 Olympias 23.4 (12.8) 3.6 (0.5) 13.7 11,770 1,166 Total consolidated $83.9 ($15.1) $5.6 ($0.8) $73.6 137,523 $536





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $96.6 ($2.2) $0.6 $7.3 $102.3 226,895 $451 Lamaque 77.0 (1.2) 0.2 (1.8) 74.2 142,269 522 Efemcukuru 46.1 (4.0) 12.1 0.4 54.7 98,340 556 Olympias 87.2 (44.8) 16.7 4.4 63.5 58,902 1,078 Total Consolidated $306.9 ($52.2) $29.6 $10.3 $294.7 526,406 $560





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs to Total Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2019 Cash operating costs $68.2 $73.6 $295.5 $294.7 $228.0 Royalties and production taxes 13.1 14.4 42.0 46.7 13.7 Total cash costs $81.3 $88.1 $337.5 $341.4 $241.7 Gold ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 374,902 Total cash costs per ounce sold $681 $640 $715 $649 $645





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2019 Total cash costs $81.3 $88.1 $337.5 $341.4 $241.7 Corporate and allocated G&A 10.4 10.1 37.6 35.7 34.2 Exploration and evaluation costs 2.9 2.8 12.3 8.3 9.5 Reclamation costs and amortization 0.2 1.9 4.4 7.0 4.6 Sustaining capital expenditure 33.8 29.0 113.1 92.4 97.4 AISC $128.5 $131.9 $504.8 $484.8 $387.5 Gold ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 374,902 AISC per ounce sold $1,077 $959 $1,069 $921 $1,034





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $24.5 $3.6 $28.2 $— $— $0.4 $4.0 $32.5 33,269 $977 Lamaque 24.2 1.9 26.1 — 2.3 (0.8 ) 13.4 41.0 50,257 815 Efemcukuru 13.2 3.9 17.2 — 0.3 0.2 6.4 24.1 21,797 1,104 Olympias 6.2 3.7 9.9 — 0.3 0.4 10.1 20.6 14,061 1,467 Corporate (1) — — — 10.4 — — — 10.4 — 87 Total consolidated $68.2 $13.1 $81.3 $10.4 $2.9 $0.2 $33.8 $128.5 119,384 $1,077





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2021:



Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $102.4 $17.1 $119.5 $0.1 $1.9 $18.6 $140.2 175,862 $797 Lamaque 93.3 4.1 97.3 9.5 (0.3 ) 47.3 153.9 151,393 1,017 Efemcukuru 51.1 11.8 63.0 — 1.6 1.0 18.0 83.6 92,758 901 Olympias 48.6 9.1 57.7 1.1 1.8 29.1 89.7 52,294 1,715 Corporate (1) — — — 37.5 — — — 37.5 — 79 Total consolidated $295.5 $42.0 $337.5 $37.6 $12.3 $4.4 $113.1 $504.8 472,307 $1,069





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:



Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $25.0 $8.5 $33.5 $— $— $0.9 $6.5 $40.9 55,807 $732 Lamaque 22.7 0.9 23.5 — 1.7 0.4 9.8 35.5 44,990 789 Efemcukuru 12.3 4.0 16.3 — 0.9 0.2 7.3 24.7 24,956 989 Olympias 13.7 1.0 14.8 — 0.3 0.3 5.5 20.8 11,770 1,768 Corporate (1) — — — 10.1 — — — 10.1 — 73 Total consolidated $73.6 $14.4 $88.1 $10.1 $2.8 $1.9 $29.1 $131.9 137,523 $959





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2020:



Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $102.3 $24.9 $127.1 $— $— $3.3 $20.1 $150.6 226,895 $664 Lamaque 74.2 2.9 77.1 — 6.0 1.6 32.9 117.6 142,269 827 Efemcukuru 54.7 13.9 68.6 — 1.6 1.0 19.1 90.3 98,340 918 Olympias 63.5 5.1 68.6 — 0.8 1.2 20.2 90.8 58,902 1,541 Corporate (1) — — — 35.6 — — — 35.6 — 68 Total consolidated $294.7 $46.7 $341.4 $35.7 $8.3 $7.0 $92.5 $484.9 526,406 $921





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of general and administrative expenses included in All-in Sustaining Costs:



Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 General and administrative expenses

(from consolidated statement of operations) $9.1 $7.5 $36.7 $28.5 $29.2 Add: Share based payments expense 2.5 3.4 7.9 10.7 10.4 Employee benefit pension plan expense from corporate and operating gold mines 0.1 0.9 2.3 2.8 2.7 Less: General and administrative expenses related to non-gold mines and in-country offices (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.9 ) Depreciation in G&A (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (1.9 ) (2.1 ) (2.2 ) Business development (0.4 ) (0.9 ) (4.6 ) (2.5 ) (1.7 ) Development projects (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (2.5 ) (1.4 ) (2.6 ) Adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses $10.4 $10.1 $37.5 $35.6 $33.9 Regional general and administrative costs allocated to gold mines — — 0.1 0.1 0.3 Corporate and allocated general and administrative expenses per AISC $10.4 $10.1 $37.6 $35.7 $34.2





Reconciliation of exploration costs included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Exploration and evaluation expense (1)

(from consolidated statement of operations) $1.8 $3.0 $18.3 $12.5 $14.6 Add: Capitalized evaluation cost related to gold mines 2.1 2.3 8.8 6.0 7.2 Less: Exploration and evaluation expenses related to non-gold mines and other sites (1) (1.0 ) (2.4 ) (14.9 ) (10.1 ) (12.3 ) Exploration costs per AISC $2.9 $2.9 $12.3 $8.4 $9.5





(1) From Q3 2021, the Brazil Segment is presented as a discontinued operation. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. Amounts presented are from continuing operations only.





Reconciliation of reclamation costs and amortization included in All-in Sustaining Costs:



Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Asset retirement obligation accretion

(from notes to the consolidated financial statements) $0.4 $0.4 $1.4 $1.9 $2.5 Add: Depreciation related to asset retirement obligation assets (0.1 ) 1.5 3.2 5.6 2.9 Less: Asset retirement obligation accretion related to non-gold mines and other sites (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.6 ) (0.8 ) Reclamation costs and amortization per AISC $0.2 $1.9 $4.4 $7.0 $4.6





Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Additions to property, plant and equipment(1)

(from notes to the consolidated financial statements) $80.1 $71.9 $292.8 $198.4 $181.1 Growth and development project capital expenditure (40.0 ) (31.5 ) (156.7 ) (82.9 ) (58.2 ) Capitalized exploration (3.6 ) (2.5 ) (12.4 ) (7.4 ) (10.9 ) Sustaining capital expenditure Stratoni (2) (2.5 ) (2.7 ) (7.3 ) (7.5 ) (9.3 ) Sustaining capital expenditure equipment leases (3) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (2.0 ) (2.0 ) (1.5 ) Corporate leases — (6.2 ) (1.3 ) (6.2 ) — Capitalized interest — — — — (3.8 ) Sustaining capital expenditure at operating gold mines $33.8 $29.0 $113.1 $92.4 $97.4





(1) Does not include capital expenditures related to discontinued operations (2) Base metals production. (3) Non-cash sustaining equipment leases.





Average realized gold price per ounce sold is reconciled for the periods presented as follows:



Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Revenue $244.6 $278.5 $940.9 $1,026.7 $617.8 Less non-gold revenue ($32.7 ) ($24.8 ) ($102.3 ) ($88.4 ) ($86.9 ) Gold revenue $212.0 $253.7 $838.6 $938.3 $530.9 Gold oz sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 374,902 Average realized gold price per ounce sold $1,776 $1,845 $1,775 $1,783 $1,416





Reconciliation of Net Earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company to Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company:

Continuing Operations Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company (1,2) ($43.1 ) $30.0 $10.8 $131.1 $73.1 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange translation of deferred tax balances (2,3) 41.4 (6.0 ) 54.6 10.6 10.4 Closure of Stratoni, net of tax (4) 30.8 — 30.8 — — Gain on redemption option derivative (4.0 ) (1.8 ) 2.7 (1.8 ) (4.2 ) Finance costs relating to debt refinancing (5) — — 31.1 — — Gain on deferred tax due to changes in tax rates (6) — — (5.3 ) — (7.2 ) Gain on sale of mining licences, net of tax (7) — — (5.3 ) — — Write-down of assets (8) — 43.4 — 43.4 6.3 Finance costs relating to partial debt redemption — 0.7 — 8.6 — Lamaque standby costs, net of tax (9) — — — 2.3 — Impairment (reversal) of property, plant and equipment, net of tax (10) — — — — (68.2 ) Other items (11) — — — — (3.4 ) Total adjusted net earnings(1,2) $25.1 $66.4 $119.3 $194.3 $6.8 Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) 182,496 174,710 180,297 171,047 158,856 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (1) $0.14 $0.38 $0.66 $1.14 $0.04





(1) 2020 and 2019 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) From Q3 2021, the Brazil Segment is presented as a discontinued operation. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. (3) Deferred tax expense of $41.4 million in Q4 2021 includes $26.4 million expense resulting from the significant weakening of the Turkish Lira in Q4 2021. (4) Costs relating to the closure of Stratoni include $13.9 million impairment, $3.5 million equipment write-downs and $13.4 million deferred tax expense. (5) Finance costs relating to the debt refinancing in Q3 2021 include a $21.4 million redemption premium and $9.7 million of unamortized costs related to the debt redeemed that were expensed in full in the quarter. (6) Includes an $11.4 million deferred tax recovery relating to the adjustment of opening balances for the tax rate decrease in Greece net of a $6.1 million deferred tax expense relating to the adjustment of opening balances for the tax rate increase in Turkey. Both tax rate changes were enacted in Q2 2021 and were retroactive to January 1, 2021. (7) Sale of mining licences in Turkey in May 2021, net of tax. (8) Non-recurring write-downs in Q4 2020 include a $40.0 million write-down of capital works in progress and a $3.4 million VAT provision associated with the write-down. (9) Mine standby costs relating to the government-mandated temporary suspension of operations at Lamaque in 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic are presented net of tax and net of subsidies recorded in other income. (10) Impairment reversals include $82.3 million ($68.2 million net of deferred income tax) relating to the Kisladag leach pad and related property, plant and equipment following the development of a new production plan which utilized the leach pad for the life of the Kisladag mine and no longer required the construction of a mill. (11) Other items include $3.6 million transaction costs, net of tax, $8.1 million gain on the sale of a net smelter royalty and $1.1 million other non-recurring items, including severance costs.





Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) before tax to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Continuing Operations Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 Earnings before income tax (1,2) $52.1 $28.2 $151.1 $206.3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,2,3) 47.1 59.1 202.9 220.2 Interest income (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (2.2 ) (2.1 ) Finance costs (2) 5.0 8.4 71.8 50.9 EBITDA $103.8 $95.3 $423.5 $475.4 Write-down of assets (2,4) — 43.4 — 43.4 Share-based payments 2.5 3.4 7.9 10.7 Loss on disposal of assets (2) 2.3 2.3 2.3 4.6 Closure of Stratoni (5) 17.4 — 17.4 — Gain on sale of mining licences (6) — — (7.0 ) — Lamaque standby costs (7) — — — 3.1 Adjusted EBITDA $126.1 $144.5 $444.2 $537.2





(1) 2020 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) From Q3 2021, the Brazil Segment is presented as a discontinued operation. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. (3) Includes depreciation within general and administrative expenses. (4) Non-recurring write-downs in Q4 2020 include a $40.0 million write-down of capital works in progress and a $3.4 million VAT provision associated with the write-down. (5) Costs relating to the closure of Stratoni include $3.5 million write-down of equipment and $13.9 million impairment. (6) Sale of mining licences in Turkey in May 2021. (7) Mine standby costs relating to the government-mandated temporary suspension of operations at Lamaque to address the COVID-19 pandemic.





Reconciliation of Cash Generated from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:



Continuing Operations Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Cash generated from operating activities (1)(2) $112.6 $121.8 $365.9 $471.8 $202.4 Less: Cash used in investing activities (2) (66.2 ) (64.3 ) (263.0 ) (252.7 ) (185.4 ) Add back: Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash received (3) — — 19.3 — — Add back: Purchase of marketable securities (4) 1.0 — 28.1 — — Add back: Proceeds from sale of marketable securities (4) (2.4 ) — (2.4 ) (5.2 ) — Add back: Proceeds from sale of Tocantinzinho, net of cash disposed (5) (19.7 ) — (19.7 ) — — Add back: Sale of mining licences (6) (2.3 ) — (7.3 ) — — Add back: Increase (decrease) in term deposits — 5.7 (59.0 ) 55.8 (3.4 ) Add back: Increase (decrease) in restricted cash — 0.1 0.6 (1.0 ) (10.6 ) Free Cash Flow $23.1 $63.4 $62.4 $268.7 $3.0





(1) 2020 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) From Q3 2021, the Brazil Segment is presented as a discontinued operation. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. (3) Cash paid upon acquisition of QMX in Q2 2021, net of $4.3 million cash acquired. (4) Purchase of marketable securities includes $18.7 million cash paid on the acquisition of Probe Metals Inc. Free cash flow in 2020 has been adjusted to conform with 2021 presentation by including adjustments relating to proceeds from the sale of marketable securities (2020: $5.2 million). (5) Cash proceeds received upon the sale of Tocantinzinho, net of $0.3 million cash disposed. (6) Cash consideration received on sale of mining licences.





Working capital for the periods highlighted is as follows:



As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Current assets, excluding assets held for sale (1) $728.2 $754.1 Current liabilities, excluding liabilities held for sale 206.7 262.0 Working capital $521.6 $492.1





(1) 2020 amount has been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.





Reconciliation of Cash Generated from Operating Activities to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital:



Continuing Operations Q4 2021

Q4 2020 2021 2020 2019 Cash generated from operating activities (1)(2) $112.6 $121.8 $365.9 $471.8 $202.4 Less: Changes in non-cash working capital (3) (4.1 ) 9.7 (8.9 ) 33.4 15.9 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital $116.7 $112.1 $374.8 $438.5 $186.5





(1) 2020 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) From Q3 2021, the Brazil Segment is presented as a discontinued operation. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. (3) 2020 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.





Except as otherwise noted, scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Simon Hille, FAusIMM and VP Technical Services for the Company, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Restated (Note 5(e)) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 $ 481,327 $ 451,962 Term deposits — 59,034 Accounts receivable and other 9 68,745 73,216 Inventories 2(a),10 178,163 164,135 Current portion of employee benefit plan assets 19 — 5,749 728,235 754,096 Restricted cash 2,674 2,097 Other assets 11 104,023 39,562 Property, plant and equipment 2(a),13 4,003,211 4,042,199 Goodwill 14 92,591 92,591 $ 4,930,734 $ 4,930,545 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16 $ 195,334 $ 179,372 Current portion of lease liabilities 7,228 11,297 Current portion of debt 17 — 66,667 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 18 4,088 4,701 206,650 262,037 Debt 17 489,763 434,465 Lease liabilities 14,895 14,658 Employee benefit plan obligations 19 8,942 11,109 Asset retirement obligations 18 131,367 106,677 Deferred income tax liabilities 2(a),21 439,195 414,554 $ 1,290,812 $ 1,243,500 Equity Share capital 22 3,225,326 3,144,644 Treasury stock (10,289 ) (11,452 ) Contributed surplus 2,615,459 2,638,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,905 ) (21,822 ) Deficit 2(a) (2,239,226 ) (2,103,206 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,570,365 3,646,172 Attributable to non-controlling interests 69,557 40,873 3,639,922 3,687,045 $ 4,930,734 $ 4,930,545

Commitments and Contractual Obligations (Notes 17, 26)

Contingencies (Note 27), Subsequent event (Note 23)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) John Webster Director (signed) George Burns Director

Date of approval: February 24, 2022





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)

Note Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Revenue Metal sales 30 $ 940,914 $ 1,026,685 Cost of sales Production costs 31 449,748 445,183 Depreciation and amortization 2(a) 200,958 218,084 650,706 663,267 Earnings from mine operations 290,208 363,418 Exploration and evaluation expenses 18,314 12,493 Mine standby costs 32 15,433 13,665 General and administrative expenses 36,657 28,533 Employee benefit plan expense 19 2,317 2,849 Share-based payments expense 23 7,945 10,692 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 13 13,926 — Write-down of assets 9,106 38,660 Foreign exchange gain (26,421 ) (3,997 ) Earnings from operations 212,931 260,523 Other income (expense) 20 9,944 (3,321 ) Finance costs 20 (71,809 ) (50,874 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax 151,066 206,328 Income tax expense 2(a),21 139,970 82,361 Net earnings from continuing operations 11,096 123,967 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 7 (146,802 ) (6,352 ) Net (loss) earnings for the year $ (135,706 ) $ 117,615 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (136,020 ) 124,795 Non-controlling interests 314 (7,180 ) Net (loss) earnings for the year $ (135,706 ) $ 117,615 (Loss) earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company: Continuing operations 2(a) 10,782 131,147 Discontinued operations 7 (146,802 ) (6,352 ) $ (136,020 ) $ 124,795 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands): 33 Basic 180,297 171,047 Diluted 181,765 175,231 Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic (loss) earnings per share 2(a) $ (0.75 ) $ 0.73 Diluted (loss) earnings per share 2(a) $ (0.75 ) $ 0.71 Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company - continuing operations: Basic earnings per share 2(a) $ 0.06 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per share 2(a) $ 0.06 $ 0.75





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Net (loss) earnings for the year 2(a) $ (135,706 ) $ 117,615 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings (loss): Change in fair value of investments in equity securities, net of tax 1,009 1,546 Actuarial losses on employee benefit plans 19 (115 ) (3,440 ) Income tax recovery on actuarial losses on employee benefit plans 23 563 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year 917 (1,331 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year $ (134,789 ) $ 116,284 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 2(a) (135,103 ) 123,464 Non-controlling interests 314 (7,180 ) $ (134,789 ) $ 116,284





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Cash flows generated from (used in): Note Year ended

December 31, 2021 Year ended

December 31, 2020 Restated (Note 5(d)) Operating activities Net earnings for the year from continuing operations 2(a) $ 11,096 $ 123,967 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 2(a) 202,857 220,224 Finance costs 71,809 50,874 Interest income (2,231 ) (2,056 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (6,231 ) (2,999 ) Income tax expense 2(a) 139,970 82,361 Loss on disposal of assets 2,318 4,631 Gain on disposal of mining licenses (7,296 ) — Impairment 13 13,926 — Write-down of assets 9,106 38,660 Share-based payments expense 23 7,945 10,692 Employee benefit plan expense 19 2,317 2,849 445,586 529,203 Property reclamation payments (2,313 ) (2,301 ) Employee benefit plan receipt (payments) 4,744 (2,633 ) Income taxes paid (75,472 ) (87,872 ) Interest received 2,231 2,056 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 24 (8,917 ) 33,391 Net cash generated from operating activities of continuing operations 365,859 471,844 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (3,489 ) (1,864 ) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (282,088 ) (188,858 ) Acquisition of QMX Gold Corporation, net of $4,311 cash received 6 (19,336 ) — Proceeds from sale of Tocantinzinho, net of $340 cash disposed 7 19,660 — Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 3,090 1,214 Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (24,449 ) (15,468 ) Proceeds from the sale of mining licenses 7,296 — Purchase of marketable securities and investment in debt securities (28,050 ) — Proceeds from the sale of investments in marketable and debt securities 2,375 5,237 Decrease (increase) in term deposits 59,034 (55,759 ) (Increase) decrease in restricted cash (577 ) 983 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (263,045 ) (252,651 ) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities of discontinued operations (2,833 ) 8,422 Financing activities Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs 14,552 95,992 Acquisition of non-controlling interest — (7,500 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests 409 421 Proceeds from borrowings 17 500,000 150,000 Repayments of borrowings 17 (517,286 ) (132,714 ) Debt redemption premium paid 17 (21,400 ) (6,274 ) Loan financing costs (9,140 ) — Interest paid (23,643 ) (38,099 ) Principal portion of lease liabilities (10,579 ) (9,732 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (3,550 ) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities of

continuing operations (67,087 ) 48,544 Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations (40 ) (75 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 29,365 274,220 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 451,962 177,742 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 481,327 $ 451,962





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Restated (Note 5(e)) Share capital Balance beginning of year $ 3,144,644 $ 3,054,563 Shares issued upon exercise of share options, for cash 1,738 3,559 Shares issued upon exercise of performance share units 1,202 — Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options 684 1,267 Shares issued to the public, net of share issuance costs 11,411 85,255 Shares issued on acquisition of QMX Gold Corporation 6 65,647 — Balance end of year 22 $ 3,225,326 $ 3,144,644 Treasury stock Balance beginning of year $ (11,452 ) $ (8,662 ) Purchase of treasury stock 23 — (3,550 ) Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units 1,163 760 Balance end of year $ (10,289 ) $ (11,452 ) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of year $ 2,638,008 $ 2,627,441 Share-based payment arrangements 8,461 8,422 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (1,163 ) (760 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest, without change in control 12 — 4,172 Shares redeemed upon exercise of performance share units (1,202 ) — Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (684 ) (1,267 ) Non-reciprocal capital contribution to Deva 12 $ (27,961 ) $ — Balance end of year $ 2,615,459 $ 2,638,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of year $ (21,822 ) $ (20,491 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss) for the year attributable to shareholders of the Company 917 (1,331 ) Balance end of year $ (20,905 ) $ (21,822 ) Deficit Balance beginning of year $ (2,103,206 ) $ (2,228,001 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company 2(a) (136,020 ) 124,795 Balance end of year $ (2,239,226 ) $ (2,103,206 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 3,570,365 $ 3,646,172 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of year $ 40,873 $ 59,304 Non-reciprocal capital contribution to Deva 12 27,961 — Acquisition of non-controlling interest, without change in control 12 — (11,672 ) Earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 314 (7,180 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests 409 421 Balance end of year $ 69,557 $ 40,873 Total equity $ 3,639,922 $ 3,687,045

﻿Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2021 for notes to the accounts.