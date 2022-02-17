$27.86Bn by 2028, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, 8.5% CAGR Lead by Biologics - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Biologics and Biosimilar); Service (Process Development, Fill and Finish Operations, Analytical and Quality Control Studies, and Packaging), and Source (Mammalian and Microbial-Based Biologics/Non-Mammalian), and Geography". The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market growth is driven by the increasing demand for biologics, growing biosimilar pipelines, stringent regulatory guidelines, and increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, emerging markets are offering lucrative opportunities owing to the increasing number of contract manufacturers in developing countries.





Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Lonza AG; Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH; Inno Bio Ventures Sdn Bhd; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; WuXi Biologics, Inc.; General Electric Co.; Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Ajinomoto Co. Inc. are among the key companies operating in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Companies operating in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market adopt product innovation strategy to meet the evolving customer demands across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global market. Also, the companies in the market create partnerships, collaborations, and contracts with biopharmaceutical companies to further drive the revenue of the market.





In November 2021, Lonza announced the acquisition of an exosome manufacturing facility located in Lexington, Massachusetts (US) from Codiak BioSciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics. Codiak will retain its pipeline of therapeutic candidates as well as its exosome engineering and drug-loading technologies. Codiak will receive as part of the deal approximately US$65 million of cGMP manufacturing services in kind.

Recently, Revolo Biotherapeutics entered into a partnership with contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)—Northway Biotech—to manufacture Revolo's binding immuno-regulatory protein 1805. The partnership included services from cell line development to manufacturing protein with quality assurance and regulatory compliance support. Similarly, Gland Pharma has been manufacturing Remdesivir for four companies, including Mylan, since 2021. Also, the organization increased its manufacturing quotas due to high demand from the companies. In 2019, Samsung Biologics and GI Innovation signed a contract for immunochemotherapy. Under this agreement, Samsung Biologics was providing services ranging from f-cell lines development to production of Phase-I drug substances. The increasing number of contracts between biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing companies shows an increasing market size for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

The contract manufacturing market for biologics is growing at an unprecedented rate owing to increasing biologics pipeline, manufacturing complexity, and companies shifting their focus towards core activities. Presently, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsource varied services from early-stage drug development to commercial-scale manufacturing. Outsourcing is required to expedite research and development, speed up market entry, give access to novel technologies, regulatory expertise, and reduce risks at a competitive cost.





Complexities in biologics development and production and increasingly stringent quality standards have driven drug manufacturers to prefer contract manufacturer services. Moreover, many companies are opting CMOs services to speed up the development process and lower production costs. For instance, Sanofi has outsourced manufacturing of its biologics pipeline to Boehringer Ingelheim. Moreover, TaiMed Biologics Ibalizumab (the FDA-designated orphan drug) is manufactured by CMO WuXi PharmaTech. Also, in 2021, Samsung Biologics expanded its collaboration with AstraZeneca from 2020. The contract included the production of a drug substance, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 long-acting antibody combination, and manufacturing of a cancer immunotherapy product starting from 2022.





















