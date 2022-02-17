Argentina Tire Industry to 2027 - Featuring Kumho Tire, Continental and Hankook Tire Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, LCV, OTR, and M&HCV), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Tire Construction Type (Radial and Bias) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Argentina Tire Market was valued at USD1.38 billion in the base year, 2020, which is expected to show a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The estimated growth can be attributed to the major market driving factors like the increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles in the country. Also, surging demand for the exportation of tires in neighboring countries like Brazil supports the growth of the Argentina Tire Market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, expanding the automobile industry in the country further supports the development of the Argentina Tire Market in the next five years.



The industry is expanding on the backbone of rising demands of vehicles, passenger cars, increasing demand for replacement automobile parts, etc., and driving the growth of the Argentina Tire Market in the future five years. Brazil is the giant importer of automobiles and automotive parts, including tires from Argentina, and thus accounts for large shares of market growth in Argentina. Low manufacturing cost, cheap and skilled labor in the country, and the availability of the multiple market players in the market are also substantiating the growth of the Argentina Tire Market in the forecast period.



The Argentina Tire Market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, radial v/s bias, competitional analysis, and regional distribution. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, two-wheelers, LCV, OTR, and M&HCV. Passenger cars are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of surging demand for passenger cars among the young population of the country. Increasing demand for personal vehicles, along with the increasing requirement of replacement of OEM tires is expected to further drive the growth of the Argentina Tire Market in the future five years.



Major companies operating in the Argentina Tire Market are FATE S.A.I.C.I, Pirelli Neumaticos S.A.I.C, Michelin Argentina Co. Ltd., Bridgestone Argentina S.A.I.C., Neumaticos Goodyear SRL, Yokohama Rubber Company Limited, Kumho Tire Co. Inc, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co. Ltd. and Toyo Tyre & Rubber Company Limited. Among them, Pirelli Neumaticos S.A.I.C, Bridgestone Argentina S.A.I.C., Neumaticos Goodyear SRL hold a dominant position in the Argentina Tire Market due to their competitive pricing strategies compared to other international tire brands available in the country. Manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships to increase their market share in the Argentina Tire Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in market size of the Argentina Tire Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Argentina Tire Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Argentina Tire Market segmentation based on vehicle type, demand category, radial vs bias, competitional analysis, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Argentina Tire Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Argentina Tire Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Argentina Tire Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Argentina Tire Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Argentina Tire Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Argentina Tire Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness & Recall

5.2. Brand Satisfaction

5.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. Argentina Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-wheeler, LCV, OTR, and M&HCV)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)

6.2.3. By Tire Construction Type (Radial and Bias)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map

6.3.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.2. By Region



7. Argentina Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan & Hatchback, SUV, MPV, Window Van)

7.2.2. By Demand Category

7.2.3. By Tire Construction Type

7.3. Market Map

7.3.1. By Vehicle Type



8. Argentina Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle and Scooters/Mopeds)

8.2.2. By Demand Category

8.2.3. By Tire Construction Type

8.3. Market Map

8.3.1. By Vehicle Type



9. Argentina LCV Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Truck and Panel Van)

9.2.2. By Demand Category

9.2.3. By Tire Construction Type

9.3. Market Map

9.3.1. By Vehicle Type



10. Argentina OTR Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction & Industrial Vehicle, Agriculture Vehicles, and Others)

10.2.2. By Demand Category

10.2.3. By Tire Construction Type

10.3. Market Map

10.3.1. By Vehicle Type



11. Argentina M&HCV Tire Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Truck and Bus)

11.2.2. By Demand Category

11.2.3. By Tire Construction Type

11.3. Market Map

11.3.1. By Vehicle Type



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Import-Export Analysis



14. Market Trends and Developments



15. Policy and Regulatory & Landscape



16. Argentina Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. FATE S.A.I.C.I

17.2. Pirelli Neumaticos S.A.I.C

17.3. Michelin Argentina Co. Ltd.

17.4. Bridgestone Argentina S.A.I.C.

17.5. Neumaticos Goodyear SRL

17.6. Yokohama Rubber Company Limited

17.7. Kumho Tire Co. Inc

17.8. Continental AG

17.9. Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

17.10. Toyo Tyre & Rubber Company Limited



18. Strategic Recommendations



19. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

