Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 and the Potential Commercial Impact

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potential Commercial Impact of Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the potential commercial impact of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The report is split into two sections. The first section analyses what the expected impact of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was pre-COVID-19, with a focus on the socioeconomic impact of previous Olympic Games, the commercial rights investments into Beijing 2022, ticketing and Beijing 2022 construction projects.. The second section of the report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on Beijing 2022, looking at COVID-19 policies for Beijing 2022, the current cases and vaccine landscape in China, visitation scenarios for Beijing 2022, the impact of COVID-19 and the current geopolitical environment on Beijing 2022 sponsors and broadcasters, tourism related advertisements and the tourism legacy of Beijing 2022.
The Olympic Games are utilised by host nations and cities as a means of generating both local and national economic stimulation through mass tourism and spending and can often act as a catalyst for a new era of socio-economic development for a country.
Commercially, Beijing 2022 was set to be one of the biggest Winter Olympics to date. It is projected that the 2021-24 Olympic cycle will generate around $3 billion in revenue from the TOP programme - a record for the IOC. It is expected that sponsorship will grow in significance in comparison to broadcasting revenues in this Olympic cycle.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the potential impact of Beijing 2022 in a COVID-19 world.
- It analyses the impact of previous Olympic Games to make projections for the impact of Beijing 2022.
- It analyses the impact of COVID-19 on a range of stakeholders involved in Beijing 2022
Key Topics Covered:
1. Expected Impact of Beijing 2022 pre-COVID-19
1.1 Socio-economic impact of the Olympics
1.2 IOC Revenue Sources and Distribution
1.3 Sponsorship
1.4 Broadcasting Rights
1.5 Ticketing
1.6 Construction for Beijing 2022
2. Beijing 2022 & The Impact of COVID-19
2.1 COVID-19 Policies for Beijing 2022
2.2 Cases and vaccine rollout in China
2.3 COVID-19 Impact on Visitation
2.4 Sponsorship & Broadcasters
2.5 Tourism related advertisement
2.6 Tourism Legacy
Companies Mentioned
- International Olympic Committee
- Beijing Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games
- Airbnb
- Alibaba
- Allianz
- Atos
- Bridgestone
- Coca-Cola
- Mengniu
- Dow
- General Electric
- Intel
- Omega
- Panasonic
- P&G
- Toyota
- Samsung
- VISA
- NBC
- Discovery
- The Japan Consortium
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9xtzt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.