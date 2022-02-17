Worldwide Lithium Mining Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Mining: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes details about different source types of lithium mining like brine and hard rock. It has detailed analyses of lithium mining market players, this market's prominent trends and the opportunities prevailing in the market that can result in the growth of the market in the future.

The market values are based on multiple factors and an analysis of manufacturers' revenue. Market dynamics within each industry are identified. Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzes domestic and international technological issues and includes economic considerations.

The market segments of the report are focused on the technical and commercial aspects of lithium mining activities with respect to different types of lithium, such as lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. The report also covers the policy and regulatory framework for lithium mining that mining companies adhere to in order to maintain environmental sustainability and to comply with government regulations.

In addition, the report analyzes the global lithium mining market by region as well as country. The forecast period for all regional segments is 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape of the market, and it provides a detailed analysis of key market players.

The currency used in this report is U.S. dollars, with market size indicated only in millions of U.S. dollars. The revenues of the companies are derived from their annual reports. For all the companies, the revenues are given in the U.S. dollars; and for companies that report their revenue in other currencies (i.e., Euros and Pounds), the average annual currency conversion rate has been used for the particular year to convert these values into U.S. dollars. The conversion rate for each currency conversion is provided in the report.

Report Includes

44 data tables and 44 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global lithium mining market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of lithium mining market size and forecast by source type, mining (resource) type, end-use segment, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global market for lithium mining

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Albemarle Corp., Allkem Ltd., Livent Corp., Sociedad Quimica (SQM), Tianqi Lithium, and Orocobre Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Pricing Analysis

Market Potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Trends

Lithium Mining Supply Chain

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Lithium Mining

Chapter 4 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Source Type

Overview

Brine Lithium Mining

Hard Rock Lithium Mining

Chapter 5 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Type

Overview

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Chapter 6 Global Market for Lithium Mining by End Use

Overview

Batteries

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Developments in Lithium-ion Batteries (LIBs)

Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

Glass and Ceramics

Lubricants and Grease

Polymers

Flux Powder

Other End Uses

Chapter 7 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Region

Overview

APAC Market for Lithium Mining

South American Market for Lithium Mining

EMEA Market for Lithium Mining

North American Market for Lithium Mining

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Global Competitive Landscape

List of Players in the Market for Lithium Mining

List of Players in the Lithium Battery Market

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ALBEMARLE CORP.

ALLKEM LTD.

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

LIVENT CORP.

NEMASKA LITHIUM INC.

PILBARA MINERALS LTD.

SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (YAHUA GROUP)

SQM S.A. (SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.)

TIANQI LITHIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

