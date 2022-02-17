Global 3D Printing Automotive Markets, Analysis, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Material (Metals, Polymer and Others), By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Disposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, and Others), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Printing Automotive Market stood at USD1407.15 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.55% in the forecast period to reach USD4079.76 million by 2026.

The booming automotive industry, intense competition among the market players, and the need to lower the operational and maintenance costs during the manufacturing process by automotive manufacturers are the key factors that are expected to drive the demand for the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market in the forecast period.



OEMs are actively using the 3D printing technology during the automotive manufacturing process as it gives leverage to the manufacturers to test the quality before the actual production process. Manufacturers can test and construct several models in a short span of time by using 3D printing technology.

Castings and tooling must be changed accordingly to make any modifications in the automobile or any design change. 3D printing technology aids the manufacturers by making the required models and automotive parts and eliminating the need to change tooling and castings for the process. With the need to increase vehicle performance, efficiency, fuel mileage, and other parameters, automotive manufacturers are investing massive amounts for research and development activities.

With the growing demand for lightweight vehicles, as they have better energy efficiency and the need to reduce the weight of the automobile, the search for new material is on the rise. Automotive 3D printing technology enables manufacturers to make prototypes and test the feasibility and efficiency of different materials for automobiles.

The growing demand from the automotive industry and the various advantages of using 3D printing technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market growth in the forecast period.



The prototyping & tooling segment is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. 3D printing technology assists in the product design phase and helps save a lot of time and money and maintains the optimum quality during the production process.

A large number of prototypes can be manufactured and tested without splurging vast amounts of money and other resources, which is one of the significant reasons accelerating the demand for the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.



3D Systems Inc., Voxeljet AG, Stratasys Ltd., Hoganas AB, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, GE Additive, Autodesk, Inc., 3DGence, Optomec, Inc., Ultimaker B.V., and Materialise NV., are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.

Also, these are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

