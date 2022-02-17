The consumer foam market is projected to grow from USD 40.2 billion in 2021 to USD 50.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer Foam Market by Foam Type, Resin Type, End-use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229812/?utm_source=GNW

This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the consumer foam market.

Consumer foams are extensively used in the bedding & furniture, consumer electronics and appliances, and automotive industries.Flexible foams are mainly used in the automotive sector for cushioning applications.



These foams are considered among the most effective insulation materials available in the market, thereby making them suitable for the electronics industry for use in refrigerators and freezers. The footwear industry is another key consumer of foam for use as shoes midsoles, shoes bottoms and shoes upper materials.



Polyurethane foam is estimated to lead the consumer foam market, by type in terms of value during the forecast period

By type, polyurethane foam is estimated to be the largest segment in consumer foam market in 2020.It is primarily used as insulating foams and structural foams in consumer electronics and appliances.



PU foam is a good choice for insulation and helps reduce CO2 emissions.It is a versatile substance in terms of properties and is, therefore, suitable for use in the automotive industry.



The unique combinations of properties of polyurethane foams such as high strength, lightweight, and low-density structure allow them to be used in diverse applications including thermal insulation and as air barrier sealants.



Bedding & furniture end-use industry is estimated to dominate the polyurethane foam market.



By end-use industry, bedding & furniture is estimated to be dominate the global consumer foam market. pillows and mattresses, bedding applications in hospitals, carpet cushions, boat berths, vehicular seating, aircraft seating, residential & commercial furniture, and office furniture are some of the common applications of consumer foam in the bedding & furniture industry. Flexible foams are preferred for bedding and upholstery applications owing to the high resiliency offered by them, while rigid foams are predominantly used in simulated wood furniture. These factors are driving the demand for consumer foam in the bedding & furniture end-use industry.



Asia Pacific consumer foam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for consumer foam during the forecast period. Growing demand for consumer foam from various industries as well as rising footprint of the global players dealing in consumer foam is expected to drive the consumer foam market in the region.



The consumer foam market report is dominated by players, such as Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), JSP Corporation (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), and Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US).



