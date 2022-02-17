Europe Advanced Energy Management System Markets, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Service), By End User Vertical (Power and Energy (P&E), Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT and Others), By Solution, By Country, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe advanced energy management system market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing electricity consumption and growing demand for energy efficiency in end use industries.
Furthermore, need for energy management during high electricity demand and shift from conventional fossil fuels to alternate sources is expected to drive the demand for advanced energy management systems in Europe.
Advanced energy management system is a technology, involving conversion of electricity to energy and vice versa based on the demand for electricity. The technology is gaining prominence as it offers cost effective and reliable power for end user industries such as power & energy, IT & telecom and manufacturing, among others.
Additionally, growing need for reducing GHG emissions and reliance on fossil fuels is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years. Even Paris Agreement or COP 21 was also signed in 2016 for reducing the GHG emission and combat climate change by 2100.
Europe advanced energy management system market is segmented based on component, end user vertical, solution, country, and company. In terms of software which is a sub-segment of component, utility energy management system accounted for the lion's share in 2020 owing to government initiatives for the introduction of smart grid and declining prices of IoT components.
Leading players in the region are IBM, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, General Electric, Cisco, Eaton Corporation, SAP, Elster Group, Siemens, CA Technologies and Tendril.
Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Component:
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Controllers
- Displays
- Others
- Software
- Utility Energy Management System
- Industrial Energy Management System
- Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management
- Residential Energy Management System
- Others
- Service
- Monitoring & Control
- Implementation & Integration
- Maintenance
- Consulting & Training
Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By End User Vertical:
- Power and Energy (P&E)
- Oil & Gas
- Telecom and IT
- Manufacturing
- Office and Commercial Building
- Municipal
- University
- School
- Hospital System
- Others
Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Solution:
- Carbon Management
- Demand Response Management
- Utility Billing and Customer Information System
- Others
Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in advanced energy management system market.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Honeywell International Inc
- General Electric Company
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- Eaton Corporation
- SAP SE
- Elster Group SE
- Siemens AG
- CA Technologies, Inc
