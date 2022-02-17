The stacker crane market size is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stacker Crane Market by Type, Operation Type, End-Use Industry, Robotic Stacker Crane Market & Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229814/?utm_source=GNW

The real estate prices in several developed countries are rising due to the increasing gap between demand and supply.



The availability of real estate for warehouses in Europe is almost saturated, and the demand is still rising.Other developed countries in Asia Pacific and North America need to optimize space utilization.



This has become imperative considering the ever-growing population and demand for consumer goods. ASRS is likely to be used to meet this increased warehousing requirement.



Rising popularity of automated material handling equipment and warehouses

Low cost of capital, fast return on investment (ROI), and a high degree of possibility of customization encourage manufacturing companies to invest more in factory automation and automated warehouse. AMH equipment are used in end-use industries such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, healthcare, aviation, metals & heavy machinery industries. Reduction in production time, lesser errors, increased workplace safety& ergonomics, the possibility to improve production volume, and increased accuracy and repeatability are few advantages of AMH. The widespread use of AMH equipment, such as automated guided vehicles (AGV), ASRS, conveyors, stacker cranes, and robots, helps fulfill the requirements related to material handlings, such as pick and place, storage, retrieval, and transportation. AMH equipment enables just-in-time (JIT) delivery of raw materials, computerized control of received assembled parts, and tracking articles in factories and storage places.

The warehouse automation allows for increased throughput, better resource utilization, reduced labor, lesser operational costs, decreased handling and storage costs, lesser human error, increased productivity and efficiency, and smaller stockout events. Hence, the warehouse automation market is growing.



Automatic stacker crane segment is expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period as they are fast improving their ability to operate without human interventions

Automatic stacker cranes are piloted by the warehouse control system.They are pre-programmed with the help of an algorithm to perform the detection of goods through sensors.



An automatic stacker crane eliminates the idle time and unnecessary movements through pre-calculation with the help of a warehouse management system. Thus, the user can improve the capacity and efficiency of their warehouse with the same floor space.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027

Asia Oceania is projected to hold the largest share of the stacker crane market by 2027 because of the increasing adoption in China, and, India.While other countries in the region such as Japan and South Korea are projected to improve their share through the up-gradation and retrofitting of existing stacker crane systems.



Furthermore, global stacker crane OEMs are relocating their operations in the region.The technology transfer has led to growth in the number of local players which is expected to reduce the cost of stacker crane adaptation in the region.



Hence the region is expected to increase its share during the forecast period.

The stacker crane market comprises prominent players such as Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Kion Group AG (Germany), Murata Machinery Ltd(Japan), SSI Schäfer (Germany), Swisslog AG (Switzerland).



