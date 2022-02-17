Global $4.75+ Billion Ultrasonic Sensors Markets Analysis, Competition, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Type (Retro-Reflective Sensors, Proximity Sensors, 2 Point Proximity Switches, Through beam Sensors), By Application, By Industry verticals, By Region, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market stood at USD3611.22 million in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.79% to reach USD4771.09 million by 2026.

High demand for the installation of ultrasonic sensors from various end-user industries, launch of advanced ultrasonic sensors in the market, and rise in the number of market players offering quality products are the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market throughout the forecast period.



The automotive industry is flourishing owing to the growing expenditure capacity of consumers, and high production and sales of automobiles are creating growth opportunities for the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market.

Automotive market players are integrating automation technology in automobiles to increase consumers' convenience, comfort, and safety. The advent of self-driving cars and the installation of collision detection systems to prevent automobiles is expected to accelerate the demand for ultrasonic sensors around the globe.

Also, the high demand for ultrasonic sensors from the healthcare sector to perform sonography and renal denervation, and other clinical operations is expected to bolster the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the forecast period. However, lower reaction speed and precision than optical sensors and temperature fluctuations may hinder the growth of the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the forecast period.



Based on application, the market is divided into liquid level detection, distance measurement, object detection, loop control, and diameter measurement. The liquid level detection is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

High demand for liquid level detection systems from the food & beverage industry, oil & gas industry, and ongoing technological advancements launching advanced products are expected to drive the demand for liquid level detection systems in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market based on type, application, industry verticals, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market.

The top market players operating in the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market are

Siemens AG

Honeywell

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Balluff Inc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Baumer Ltd.

Turck, Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

TDX corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Type

Retro-Reflective Sensors

Proximity Sensors

2 Point Proximity Switches

Through beam Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Application

Liquid Level Detection

Distance Measurement

Object Detection

Loop Control

Diameter Measurement

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Industry Verticals

Food & Beverage

Medical

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

India

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3jas3

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900