Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Growth & Trends
The global liposuction surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5%. Increased awareness regarding new cosmetic treatments in the developed economies, such as North America is one of the major driving factors of the liposuction surgery devices. In addition, the integration of modern technology and the adoption of technologically advanced surgical devices is fueling market growth.
The growing demand for cosmetic surgeries across the globe is another driving factor of this market.Lipoplasty is one of the common cosmetic surgeries witnessed in the United States.
Annually, more than 3,00,000 liposuction surgeries are operated with an approximate cost of $2000-3500.The high disposable income of consumers is another driving factor for the growth of liposuction surgery in North America.
These factors are expected to propel industry growth.
Suction-assisted lipectomy, power-assisted, ultrasound-assisted, laser-assisted, and RF-assisted are some of the current technologies used in surgeries.Different technologies are used based on the patient's body characteristics and cosmetic surgeon's preference.
The right use of technology will bring a better outcome to lipoplasty surgery.
In addition, the rising obesity cases are increasing the demand for liposuction surgery.However, minor complications, such as numbness, swelling, bad bruising, and more associated with targeted surgery is hampering the market growth.
Nonetheless, increasing research and development in the domain and the launch of new technologies are expected to overcome these drawbacks.
Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Report Highlights
• The standalone segment accounted held a dominant share of the liposuction surgery devices market in 2018 in terms of revenue. Easy usage, convenience, and growing innovations in the devices are expected to propel the segment growth in the coming years
• A growing number of qualified & trained cosmetic surgeons and practitioners are encouraging patients to opt for such cosmetic surgeries.
• The laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) segment held a significant share of the market due to the increasing adoption owing to its benefits, such as a quick and effective way of removing body fat.
