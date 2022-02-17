New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Complaint Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229792/?utm_source=GNW
Medical Device Complaint Management Market Growth & Trends
The global medical device complaint management market size is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing utilization of software aiding in the overall complaint management process is expected to increase the market growth. The growing adoption of the digital system over paper-based work for tracking medical complaints is further boosting the market growth.
The medical device industry is highly regulated and inadequate product complaint handling accounts for a large percentage of FDA inspection findings.The complaints create severe reputational and brand risks and they need to be officially documented, inspected, tracked, and closed.
Complaints may be minor, but they may also include a potential risk to the safety of the patient or product function or quality, which could cause damage to the company. Thus, it is important that all the complaints are correctly recorded in automated and integrated complaint management solutions to ensure that they are accurately investigated and addressed.
An increase in the demand for medical complaint management solutions has been registered over the past few years owing to the streamlined process.Incidents are recorded and the data automatically drives the investigation and resolution workflow.
Companies are attaining complete medical documentation with minimal errors along with reduced turnaround time on the account of fact that complaint management solutions offer advanced analytics and reporting tools for augmented management oversight.
Moreover, the majority of companies are coming up with mobile app solutions to manage customer medical complaints.For instance, Intellect and Beckman Coulter in collaboration with Impiger technologies provide a mobile app platform on Google Play Store and the App Store to their customers, which enables them to register complaints, escalate tickets, and generate an inquiry.
In addition, regulators are gradually focusing on handling customer complaints, the safety of the product, and device vigilance in both developed and emerging economies.
Medical Device Complaint Management Market Report Highlights
• The market is expected to grow owing to an increase in the adoption of automated complaint filing systems over a paper-based system
• By service type, the product surveillance and regulatory compliance segment emerged as the largest segment in 2021 owing to the fact that regulatory agencies and medical device users are increasingly focusing on product surveillance in order to avoid failure of the medical devices
• North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the presence of regulatory requirements in the region, coupled with the high incidence of medical device complaints witnessed over the past few years
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229792/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.