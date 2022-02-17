Blender Bites Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading Food Service Distributor, Gordon Food Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE: BITE,JL40 WKN: A3DWAM), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with one of the leading food service suppliers in North America, Gordon Food Service ("GFS"), for a food service launch of Blender's one step smoothie puck in Ontario.



GFS is one of the largest food distribution companies in North America, with more than 120 years of experience in the business and operating more than 175 stores with 14 distribution centers across 12 eastern US states1 and 10 distribution centers across Canada. GFS' reputation is built around reliability, outstanding value, and customer satisfaction, delivering high quality products to its 4 million customers2 in North America. Generating $17 billion (CAD) in annual sales3, GFS was ranked 18th in Forbes' America's Largest Private Companies 20214.

As part of the partnership, Gordon Food Service will distribute Blender Bites products to its client hotels, restaurants, cafes, hospitals, universities, and airports in Ontario. The penned deal provides Blender Bites an exciting opportunity to strengthen the Company's presence in the Canada's most populous province and open a very lucrative second stream of revenue for the Company. The launch presents a possibility for future GFS service launches in other Canadian provinces for Blender Bites products, which could result in expanding the Company's footprint and increasing revenue.

This launch, anticipated to commence this Spring will include Blender's Power Berry and Green D-Tox smoothie puck products. Blender's one step smoothie pucks are made with a variety of delicious organic fruits, greens and functional ingredients such as immune supporting plant-based vitamins and minerals to provide consumers with a convenient solution for their daily smoothie routine. The products have been nominated for the 2022 Best New Product Award ("BNPA") in Canada under the Frozen Food /Healthy Beverages category.

"I am extremely excited to announce our partnership with GFS," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO and Founder. "GFS is an industry wide recognized name in the ‘distribution world', servicing hundreds of thousands of hotels, restaurants, airports, universities as well as others across North America. I truly believe our initial launch with GFS in Ontario, will result in additional GFS distribution agreements in other regions of Canada, and potentially within the US. This is a great first step into the Food Service industry which because of the pandemic is heavily relying on options that are quick, easy and require the least amount of manpower as possible. Blender Bites are the perfect solution for these mass volume accounts that want to hit on all the key ingredient trends without the complicated process to create".

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,



Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



__________________________________________________

1 https://gfsstore.com/locations/

2 https://www.gfs.ca/en-ca/about-us

3 https://www.gfs.ca/en-ca/about-us

4 https://www.forbes.com/companies/gordon-food-service/?sh=3b18b1a60118