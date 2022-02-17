United Lithium Corp Adds Second Drill to the Bergby Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a second rig will begin drilling next week at the Bergby lithium project in Sweden. Doubling the drilling production rate will accelerate the project and enable new target areas to be tested sooner. The Company is seeking to add a third drill to the project, with the capacity to maneuver across rough terrain while maintaining a minimal environmental footprint.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b803668-2a14-47c2-a1e0-fccfeb3fb5ec

"We are pleased with the progress we have made since drilling started last fall, and recognize that the best stage of the mining cycle to compress time is exploration," states the Company's President and CEO Michael Dehn. "With a large under-explored property with surface showings that are kilometres apart in areas littered with boulders has presented a mobility challenge, but the ingenuity of the Swedish drillers has provided solutions for us."

Drilling is expected to continue through 2022. With two drills on the property, one will continue exploration test and step-out drilling, while the second drill infills and extends mineralization in known lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

United Lithium Corp.

Michael Dehn, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact the Company at:

michaeldehn@unitedlithiumcorp.com

www.unitedlithiumcorp.com

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. ULTH is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including in relation to statements regarding the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisitions and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects, including the Project. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects, including the Project, as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release