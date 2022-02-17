Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market 2022 By Size, Key Player Competition, Growth Factors, Recent Trends, Market Dynamics & Forecast 2022

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market size is predicted due to rising energy demands and enhanced customer services across the globe. The need to have a prime and better energy distribution system that is cost-effective for both developing and developed countries. With concerns of climate change at its peak, the automotive industry is also making use of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology for electric automobiles is also expected to enable Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market growth. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled " Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market, 2022-2027 ".

By Company

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

S&C Electric Company

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Indra Sistemas

Survalent Technology

Capgemini Consulting

Siemens SE

Advanced Control Systems

Open Systems International

ETAP

American Electric Power (AEP)

Cisco Systems

An advanced distribution management system that provides support for distribution optimization and management. It supports backup and restoration whenever there is a power cut or outage and also improves the performance of the distribution grid.

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for advanced distribution management systems market where the vendors have been enabled to think strategically. The pandemic also enabled the companies to adopt to have a robust ADMS to curb energy loss, supply, and deficit.

Segment by Type

Software

Service

Segment by Application

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Based on types; the market is divided into software and service.

According to the application; the market is divided into energy and utilities, manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation and logistics, IT and telecommunications, defense and government, healthcare, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., North America, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Nordic, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Europe and North America capture the majority part of the Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market share.

Detailed TOC of Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Energy and Utilities

1.3.3 IT and Telecommunications

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Defense and Government

1.3.6 Infrastructure

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue

3.4 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

