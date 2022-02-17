Geopulse Exploration Provides Shareholder Update

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Geopulse Explorations, Inc., GPLS, a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and communication solutions development company for emerging growth companies, provides the following update to its shareholder base.

As previously disclosed:

The Company has entered into an agreement with a custodial trust that has completed development of the infrastructure required to issue, manage, and track the cryptocurrency that will facilitate merchant transactions that occur using Geopulses' proprietary software.

The Stablecoins will be collateralized 1:1 with US Dollar deposits, named "DoKT" tokens. When a participating merchant conducts a transaction on the platform, tokens will be minted and placed into the account by the custodial trust and will serve as a dollar-backed, digital representation of cash in the depositor's account. The cash may be retrieved through "cashing out" via a wire to the account holder from the trustee or may be used for additional purchases of products or services from other platform users.

"We spent the last year completing the steps required to launch our product. Including the adoption of the policies and procedures required to be compliant for the businesses we will facilitate. We expect to receive word shortly that we are approved to launch," commented Marcus Laun, Geopulse Exploration's CEO. "We are excited to begin offering a unique product offering to a market that is in need of a broader array of financial products which will help companies manage a very competitive business landscape."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has tendered its holdings in Petroteq Energy, Inc as part of its anticipated acquisition. The capital generated from this tender offer will provide additional capital for the Company around its initial launch phase.

Contact:

Marcus Laun

CEO

(323) 300-4550

113 N San Vicente AV. 2nd Floor

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

marcus@growthcircle.com

About Geopulse Exploration, Inc.

Geopulse Exploration, Inc. GPLS develops a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and communication solutions for the unbanked, early-stage and explosive growth U.S. and Canadian cannabis sector. Among its assets are multiple websites and pages which combined comprise over 300,000 users.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Geopulse Exploration, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Geopulse Exploration, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.