Proactive news headlines including Golden Rim Resources, Kinetiko Energy, Future Metals and ClearVue Technologies

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has discovered a new zone of broad oxide gold mineralisation within the Kada Gold Project in eastern Guinea and outside the bounds of the imminent mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the project.

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) is encouraged by results from the Niobe Project, where it is prospecting for lithium and rubidium, with intersections of pegmatites confirming historical drilling and exceeding expectations.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO)'s Korhaan-3 well has reached its terminal depth (TD) and flowed gas.

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has progressed nickel sulphide targets at its 100% owned Widgiemooltha Project in WA's Eastern Goldfields.

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has received wide, shallow platinum-group-metal (PGM) assays from resource definition drilling at its wholly-owned Panton Nickel-PGM Project in northern Western Australia, adding more evidence to support the deposit's bulk tonnage potential.

Peninsula Energy Ltd ((ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has kicked off key preparatory activities designed to facilitate an accelerated re-start of production operations at its flagship Lance Project situated in Wyoming, USA.

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has appointed Brian Hill as non-executive chairman of the company, effective immediately, to replace interim chairman Peretz Schapiro.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd ((ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) is gearing up for a big year as its global commercialisation strategy gathers steam with key international appointments including a new US CEO and the completion of its ClearZero design archetype.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has completed a placement to raise A$12.5 million from sophisticated and institutional investors at A$0.085 per share.

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) continues to grow a gold discovery immediately north of its Glibey's Open Pit at the Dalgaranga gold camp in Western Australia.

archTIS Ltd's NC Protect product – a software solution for the secure collaboration of sensitive information – has been added to the Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GSA) IT Schedule 70, enabling its wide sale to the US Public Sector through channel partner TechSolnZ LLC.

White Rock Minerals Ltd ((ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has reported a significant increase in zinc-silver resources at its Red Mountain volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) Project in Alaska.

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has intersected multiple zones of spodumene pegmatites in its first drill hole at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX)'s cancer drug AMP945 has been shown to improve the effectiveness of gemcitabine/Abraxane® in a model of human pancreatic cancer.

