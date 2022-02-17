Drug-Free COPD Symptom Management At Home – AirPhysio Breathing Device Update

Tweed Heads, Australia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirPhysio is a cutting-edge OPEP product that has won numerous awards in Australia, the country where it's made. Now, following the latest move, it is available to customers in the USA wanting to improve their breathing.
More information can be found at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search
Experts predict that around 24 million adults across America are currently living with COPD. This can impact their breathing when carrying out everyday activities. The new product expansion from Life Wellness Healthcare ensures that customers can manage symptoms at home.
The team explains that if customers experience shortness of breath while climbing the stairs, it could point to respiratory issues. The leading cause of COPD is smoking, but exposure to air pollution can also play a role in its development.
Common symptoms include excess mucus buildup in the lungs, making it hard to breathe, and regular coughing or wheezing.
The AirPhysio device uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure to directly target mucus buildup and improve breathing for customers. In just a few minutes of use, the product can push mucus to the top of the lungs, where it's easier to expel.
No batteries or liquids are needed to use the device, and it's lightweight enough to be carried anywhere. For most people, around five minutes of use per day will be enough to see a noticeable improvement in breathing and lung strength.
Life Wellness Healthcare is an online resource site and store that aims to improve the lives of those with breathing difficulties. Products include devices for anyone with asthma, and the team posts regular content to improve the health and wellness of customers.
The AirPhysio device is also suitable for athletes, musicians, and anyone wanting to expand their lungs to improve performance.
A recent customer said: "My very first five-minute session with the AirPhysio, after an initial quick and easy cleaning, surprised and delighted me. It was so simple, yet by the time I finished, all it took was a few quick coughs to clear what the device had expelled from my lungs."
Interested parties can learn more at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search
Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/
Name: Matthew Organization: Life Wellness Healthcare Address: PO BOX 6662, Tweed Heads, NSW 2486, Australia Phone: +61-7-3608-5683
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.