DirectFloor Laminated and PVC Floor Supplier Relocates to Cater to Greater Europe

DirectFloor, the brainchild of the visionary young CEO and founder Reda Tabaouni is ready to conquer the European PVC and laminated flooring market in style. The company offers one of the largest collections of wallet-friendly PVC floors, laminated floors, skirting boards, artificial grass, plinths, and subfloors in Europe. Their tile-look collection is one of the major hits among their commercial and residential clientele. Since the flooring company directly sources materials from the manufacturers, it has been possible for them to transfer the pricing difference as a discounted rate to its clients. In addition to offering cost-effective high-quality flooring materials, DirectFloor also facilitates floor laying services to busy clients who are unable to complete the task on their own through a network of highly skilled freelancers. Upon receiving a request for professional support, an appointment will be made within two working days.

Reda Tabaouni, with an innovative mind, came up with the idea of delivering free samples to potential buyers. This one idea is the roadmap for his company DirectFloor and his dream reality. DirectFloor is still leading because of this mind-blowing idea seven years later.

CEO Reda Tabaouni shared his vision for the company, "DirectFloor was my dream. I knew how to let customers buy PVC online. The company will open in a new location to expand its reach to all of Europe. Social platforms help me connect with the audience consistently, share business tips, show them the lifestyle, and in growing my business." DirectFloor conducts its business both online and offline to deliver maximum convenience and assurance to clients. Clients can purchase flooring materials, learn about the most suitable flooring option, request samples and initiate refunds through the user-friendly web platform or by visiting its flagship store located at Karperweg 14 in Almere. Purchased materials can be returned within 30 days of purchase.

