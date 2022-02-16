Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Greenidge, MP Materials, and Roblox and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. GREE, MP Materials Corp. MP, and Roblox Corp. RBLX. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.
Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. GREE
On February 2, 2022, Greenidge announced selected preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Among other results, the Company reported that it "[e]xpects GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million[.]"
On this news, Greenidge's stock price fell $1.51, or 11.93%, to close at $11.15 per share on February 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.
For more information on the Greenidge investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GREE
MP Materials Corp. MP
On February 3, 2022, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report accusing MP Materials of an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party. In relevant part, the report alleged that a related party "overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP's profits. The 2021 scheme conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP Insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices."
On this news, MP Material's stock price declined by $5.61 per share, or approximately 14.3%, from $39.36 per share to close at $33.75 per share on February 3, 2022.
For more information on the MP Materials investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MP
Roblox Corp. RBLX
On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox's online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is "also the leading platform for pedophiles." The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while "[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform." Furthermore, Roblox's head of safety and moderation has been accused of "peculiar" social media activity, including numerous "likes" of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a "furry porn" account, and Roblox's former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.
On this news, Roblox's stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.
For more information on the Roblox investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RBLX
About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.