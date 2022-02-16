ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Carl Data Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. ("ThreeD") IDKIDKFF a Canadian based venture capital firm a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that through a series of transactions on February 11, 2022 ("Acquisitions"), ThreeD acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 266,500 common shares (the "Subject Shares") of Carl Data Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Carl"). The Subject Shares represented approximately 0.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As a result of the Acquisitions, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD increased above 10.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of outstanding warrants held.
Immediately prior to the Acquisitions, ThreeD owned and controlled an aggregate of 10,643,500 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of Carl, representing approximately 8.4% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 9.8% assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants).
Immediately following the Acquisitions, ThreeD owned and controlled an aggregate of 10,910,000 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of Carl, representing approximately 8.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 10.1% assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants).
The Subject Shares were purchased through the facilities of the Canadian Stock Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD could increase or decrease its investments in Carl at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.
The Subject Shares were acquired for proceeds of an average price of approximately $0.106 per Subject Share, or aggregate proceeds of $28,120.
About ThreeD Capital Inc.
ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.
|For further information:
|Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA
|Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
chapman@threedcap.com
|Phone: 416-941-8900
The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.
