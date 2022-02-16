HashiCorp and River Point Technology Announce Partnership to Drive Automation Adoption

CANONSBURG, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp® HCP, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, and River Point Technology, a digital service provider, announced a partnership to accelerate adoption of HashiCorp's products. The partnership will extend the prescriptive offerings that River Point Technology has successfully deployed with many of HashiCorp's customers. As companies work to build out their digital transformation journey in the midst of the Covid pandemic, it is imperative that the pace of business requirements be met.

River Point Technology has packaged subscription solutions that enable an organization to progress through the maturation of adopting modern solutions such as HashiCorp. The RPTAcceleratorTM subscription is built for organizations within all levels of maturation on their journey, from those who are just starting to more advanced organizations that are looking to gain accelerated adoption.

"The pace of digital transformation has only accelerated in the face of Covid, however the challenges of adopting new technology with limited resources are very real for companies of all sizes. We've been refining our subscription methodology to allow companies to leverage the power of automation without having to start from scratch," said Jeff Eiben, Founder and Owner of River Point Technology. "Our customers love that we're there with them through the journey to provide a level of accountability while serving as a safety net as they progress."

HashiCorp believes infrastructure enables innovation, and they are helping organizations to operate that infrastructure in the cloud. Their suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products underpin important applications for the largest enterprises in the world. As part of the once-in-a-generation shift to the cloud, organizations of all sizes, from well-known brands to ambitious start-ups, rely on HashiCorp's products to provision, secure, connect, and run their business-critical applications.

"River Point Technology's continued investments and expertise in multi-cloud and digital transformation makes them an ideal partner to help HashiCorp's enterprise customers operationalize a cloud operating model at scale. 57% of respondents to our 2021 State of Cloud Strategy Survey say there is a multi-cloud skills shortage, making our partnership with System Integration partners like River Point Technology critical to joint customer success," said Michelle Graff, Global Partner Chief at HashiCorp.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp's open-source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open-source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

About River Point Technology

River Point Technology helps enterprises tackle their most aspiring Cloud and DevOps projects with transformative capabilities redefining what is possible for their organization. River Point Technology was founded to support our clients at the crossroads of strategic vision, the ability to execute, and create successful Day 2 Readiness and Adoption outcomes. The River Point Technology teams bring a gamut of business and technical domain knowledge to enable success for your organization across the entire Cloud and DevOps lifecycle. For more information, visit riverpointtechnology.com or visit our LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/river-point-technology-llc.

Press Contact

Dani Shirer, dshirer@riverpointtechnology.com

