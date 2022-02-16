Blockchain Review Reveals NFT Demon Is the Only NFT Artist with Collections Owned by Eminem on Binance Smart Chain

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Renowned NFT artist Jeremy Ryan, aka NFT Demon, is pleased to announce his projects are the only NFTs on Binance Smart Chain of interest to rapper Eminem.
NFT Demon is the largest NFT artist on the Binance Smart Chain in terms of minted NFTs, large collections created, and number of fully minted collections with 10,000 pieces or more. NFT Demon boasts six exceptional collections, including Cartel Punks, Bad Ass Doggos and Gaming Shiba, with many more in development.
In his most recent news, NFT Demon has shown that his collections are the only ones that famous rapper Eminem owns on Binance Smart Chain. This was revealed after a blockchain review determined that Eminem only owns three NFTs in his Binance Smart Chain Wallet, those being from three of the collections created by NFT Demon.
"Recently, we found out that Eminem has only my NFTs in his BSC Wallet," says NFT Demon. "Readers can easily tell it's Eminem's by looking at his Bored Ape. If you then plug that same exact address in BSC Scan, you will see he owns three NFTs – one Cartel Punks, one Bad Ass Doggo and one Gaming Shiba NFT. I am the only artist in his BSC Wallet. The man clearly has great taste."
For more information about NFT Demon and to learn more about his projects, please visit https://nftdemon.com.
About NFT Demon
Jeremy Ryan, also known as NFT Demon, is a man with a very colorful history. From political activism to false terrorism charges against the government and even two runs for U.S. Congress, he has always been at the forefront. NFTs are his passion now, and within a month of entering Binance Smart Chain, he became the largest artist on the entire chain.
Contact Information
Jeremy Ryan
jeremy@nftdemon.art
https://nftdemon.com
Wire Service Contact
CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)
New York, New York
www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com
212.994.9818 Office
Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.