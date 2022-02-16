Update: Blockchain-Integrated Gaming Network, Chain Games, partners with Metaverse leader, The Sandbox

Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Two of the world's leading blockchain gaming consumer brands THE SANDBOX and CHAIN GAMES - have announced a partnership highlighting an integration of Chain Games developed in-game NFT's into The Sandbox metaverse experience. As a part of this collaboration, users can experience cross-platform interoperable NFT in-game assets in the Chain Games and Sandbox ecosystems. Chain Games and The Sandbox will be collaborating on development and working to bring both a creative and immersive user experience, utilizing advanced blockchain technologies that both respective parties have built.

Chain Games intends on building an immersive gaming experience on the land acquired in The Sandbox metaverse, allowing users to play Chain Games supported titles from The Sandbox, all while utilizing the CHAIN token. Additionally, Chain Games and The Sandbox have discussed further collaborations to maximize both current and future development goals to help bring the best user experience in the blockchain gaming and NFT space to its users.

"Our team is thrilled to see a strategic partnership with The Sandbox to further elevate the user experience on both platforms and ecosystems," said Adam Barlam, CEO & Founder of Chain Games.

"We're pleased to see more interoperability of NFTs in The Sandbox and welcome studios and builders to leverage our platform to engage their community in fun experiences."— Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox"

About Chain Games

Chain Games™ is an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming, combining smart contract-based contests with state-of-the-art gameplay. Chain Games' products are fully ERC-20, Ethereum, and Polygon compatible. SmartContests™ is an industry-first contract-based competition system where players can compete in games of skill to earn token-based winnings. Super Crypto Kart is the first blockchain-integrated game to utilize the Chain Games SmartContests™ Gaming Contracts. Super Crypto Kart is a cross-platform kart-based racing game that will be available in The Sandbox Multiverse, along with other games such as CHAINO, Solitaire Plus, Goobers: Battle Obstacle Arena, and additional titles that are currently in development.

Chain Games is an Estonian Private Limited Liability Company.

