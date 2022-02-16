Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Timing of Year-End 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ, (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2021 results and 2022 outlook on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-447-0521 (domestic) or 1-847-413-3238 (international). Participants should ask to be connected to the "Dril-Quip Year-end 2021 Conference Call" and provide the conference identification number 50283536. The call will also be webcast and available on Dril-Quip's website at www.dril-quip.com on the "Events and Presentations" page under the "Investors" tab. The earnings release and presentation slides to be discussed on the call will also be available under the "Investors" tab. An audio replay of the call will be available on Dril-Quip's website approximately two hours following its conclusion.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.
Investor Relations Contact
Blake Holcomb, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 351-4098
Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com
