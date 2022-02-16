Kinross declares quarterly dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation KKGC (the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The dividend is payable on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange K and the New York Stock Exchange KGC.
Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com
Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com
Source: Kinross Gold Corporation
