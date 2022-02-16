CPABC: Victoria's Lenora Lee and Carolyn Rogers honoured with fellowship designation

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to honour Victoria's Lenora Lee, FCPA, FCA and Carolyn Rogers, FCPA, FCMA with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their outstanding professional achievements and community contributions.



Lee is a partner with KPMG in Canada's Victoria office. Known for consistently exceeding expectations, Lee has provided comprehensive expertise to KPMG's top Victoria clients since 2002. In 2011, she became the office's first female partner. Today, females/women make up four of the seven partners in the office. Lee has been a champion of inclusion, diversity and equity throughout her career and in her work supporting and sponsoring many local initiatives.

Lee dedicates her time to her community by serving as a director with the Royal BC Museum (2020-present), a director with the Government Finance Officers' Association of BC (2015-present), and an ambassador for the University of Victoria (2002-present). In addition, she developed female entrepreneurs by leading financial boot camps with the Women's Enterprise Centre (2016-2019).

Within the profession, Lee has contributed technical questions to the Public Sector Accounting Discussion Group to advance public sector accounting standards. With CPABC, she has served as chair of the Government Organizations Accounting and Auditing Forum, hosted forums for senior executives, and shared her knowledge with CPAs as a presenter since 2009.

Rogers is the senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada. Her extensive career also includes having served as secretary general for the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, where she helped her team address risks to the financial system, including cyber threats, climate change, and impacts from COVID-19.

Her other previous roles include assistant superintendent for Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, and superintendent and CEO at the Financial Institutions Commission of British Columbia. Rogers helped advance the accounting profession through her work on the IFRS Foundation's International Financial Reporting Standards Advisory Council and the Accounting Standards Oversight Council.

In her community, Rogers has championed care for vulnerable adults with Three Links Care Society and fostered female leadership with Minerva BC.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, President and CEO of CPABC

"We are pleased to honour Lenora and Carolyn with fellowship designations. With their wide and impressive range of skills and experiences, they both represent the very best of our profession. Carolyn and Lenora are truly deserving of this recognition."



