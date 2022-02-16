NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022

Record quarterly revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53 percent from a year earlier

Record fiscal-year revenue of $26.91 billion, up 61 percent

Record quarterly and fiscal-year revenue for Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA NVDA today reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2022, of $7.64 billion, up 53 percent from a year ago and up 8 percent from the previous quarter. Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization market platforms each achieved record revenue for the quarter and year.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were a record $1.18, up 103 percent from a year ago and up 22 percent from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.32, up 69 percent from a year ago and up 13 percent from the previous quarter.

For fiscal 2022, revenue was a record $26.91 billion, up 61 percent from $16.68 billion a year ago. GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $3.85, up 123 percent from $1.73 a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $4.44, up 78 percent from $2.50 a year ago.

"We are seeing exceptional demand for NVIDIA computing platforms," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "NVIDIA is propelling advances in AI, digital biology, climate sciences, gaming, creative design, autonomous vehicles and robotics – some of today's most impactful fields.

"We are entering the new year with strong momentum across our businesses and excellent traction with our new software business models with NVIDIA AI, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA DRIVE. GTC is coming. We will announce many new products, applications and partners for NVIDIA computing," he said.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $100 million in the fourth quarter and $399 million in fiscal 2022. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on March 24, 2022, to all shareholders of record on March 3, 2022.



Q4 Fiscal 2022 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q4 FY22 Q3 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $7,643 $7,103 $5,003 Up 8% Up 53% Gross margin 65.4 % 65.2 % 63.1 % Up 20 bps Up 230 bps Operating expenses $2,029 $1,960 $1,650 Up 4% Up 23% Operating income $2,970 $2,671 $1,507 Up 11% Up 97% Net income $3,003 $2,464 $1,457 Up 22% Up 106% Diluted earnings per share* $1.18 $0.97 $0.58 Up 22% Up 103%

Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q4 FY22 Q3 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $7,643 $7,103 $5,003 Up 8% Up 53% Gross margin 67.0 % 67.0 % 65.5 % -- Up 150 bps Operating expenses $1,447 $1,375 $1,187 Up 5% Up 22% Operating income $3,677 $3,386 $2,089 Up 9% Up 76% Net income $3,350 $2,973 $1,957 Up 13% Up 71% Diluted earnings per share* $1.32 $1.17 $0.78 Up 13% Up 69%

*All per share amounts presented herein have been adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split, which was effective July 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) FY22 FY21 Y/Y Revenue $26,914 $16,675 Up 61% Gross margin 64.9 % 62.3 % Up 260 bps Operating expenses $7,434 $5,864 Up 27% Operating income $10,041 $4,532 Up 122% Net income $9,752 $4,332 Up 125% Diluted earnings per share* $3.85 $1.73 Up 123%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) FY22 FY21 Y/Y Revenue $26,914 $16,675 Up 61% Gross margin 66.8 % 65.6 % Up 120 bps Operating expenses $5,279 $4,144 Up 27% Operating income $12,690 $6,803 Up 87% Net income $11,259 $6,277 Up 79% Diluted earnings per share* $4.44 $2.50 Up 78%

*All per share amounts presented herein have been adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split, which was effective July 2021.

Termination of the Arm Share Purchase Agreement

On February 8, 2022, NVIDIA and SoftBank Group Corp. (SoftBank) announced the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement whereby NVIDIA would have acquired Arm Limited from SoftBank. The parties agreed to terminate because of significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction. NVIDIA intends to record in operating expenses a $1.36 billion charge (the Arm Write-off) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reflecting the write-off of the prepayment provided at signing in September 2020.

Outlook

NVIDIA's outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 65.2 percent and 67.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $3.55 billion, including the Arm Write-off of $1.36 billion. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $1.60 billion.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $55 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 11 percent and 13 percent, respectively, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Gaming

Fourth-quarter revenue was a record $3.42 billion, up 37 percent from a year ago and up 6 percent from the previous quarter. Fiscal-year revenue rose 61 percent to a record $12.46 billion.

Launched the GeForce RTX ® 3050 desktop GPU, bringing RTX and the performance and efficiency of NVIDIA Ampere architecture to more gamers, starting at $249 MSRP.

3050 desktop GPU, bringing RTX and the performance and efficiency of NVIDIA Ampere architecture to more gamers, starting at $249 MSRP. Launched GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPUs, delivering new levels of performance to laptops for gamers and creators.

Announced over 160 gaming and Studio GeForce ® -based laptop designs by leading manufacturers.

-based laptop designs by leading manufacturers. Announced over 30 new RTX games and titles shipped in the quarter – including COD: Vanguard, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Icarus and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Integrated NVIDIA Reflex technology for low-latency gaming in more AAA games – including Call of Duty: Vanguard, God of War and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Added over 65 games to the GeForce NOW library, bringing the total to over 1,200, and announced collaborations with AT&T and Samsung to offer GeForce Now to their customers.





Data Center

Professional Visualization

Fourth-quarter revenue was a record $643 million, up 109 percent from a year ago and up 11 percent from the previous quarter. Fiscal-year revenue rose 100 percent to a record $2.11 billion.

Launched NVIDIA Omniverse™ for Creators, making it available at no cost to millions of individual creators.

Launched Omniverse Universal Scene Description connector for Blender, the world's most popular open-source 3D creative application.

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign researchers built what is believed to be the longest, most complex 3D cell simulation using NVIDIA GPU-accelerated software.

Automotive and Robotics

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA's executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA's investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA's conference call to discuss its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA's investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, IP-related costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, the associated tax impact of these items where applicable, domestication tax benefit, and foreign tax benefit. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user's overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA's NVDA invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company's pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.



For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, performance, impact, and abilities of our products and technologies, including NVIDIA AI, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA DRIVE, the GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPUs, Studio GeForce, NVIDIA Reflex, GeForce NOW, NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1, NVIDIA FLARE, NVIDIA Clara, NVIDIA Omniverse for Creators, Omniverse Universal Scene Description, NVIDIA GPU-accelerated software, NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, and the Isaac Autonomous Mobile Robot platform; the momentum across our businesses; NVIDIA propelling advances in AI, digital biology, climate sciences, gaming, creative design, autonomous vehicles and robotics; our upcoming developer conference at GTC; our plans to announce many new products, applications, and partners for NVIDIA computing at GTC; our collaborations with AT&T and Samsung and our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover; NVIDIA's next quarterly cash dividend; our intention to record a charge in connection with the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement related to Arm Limited; NVIDIA's financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023; and NVIDIA's expected tax rates for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2022 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce NOW, GeForce RTX, NVIDIA Clara, NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA DRIVE, NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, NVIDIA Isaac and NVIDIA Omniverse trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 30, January 31, January 30, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 7,643 $ 5,003 $ 26,914 $ 16,675 Cost of revenue 2,644 1,846 9,439 6,279 Gross profit 4,999 3,157 17,475 10,396 Operating expenses Research and development 1,466 1,147 5,268 3,924 Sales, general and administrative 563 503 2,166 1,940 Total operating expenses 2,029 1,650 7,434 5,864 Income from operations 2,970 1,507 10,041 4,532 Interest income 9 6 29 57 Interest expense (61 ) (53 ) (236 ) (184 ) Other, net (53 ) 10 107 4 Other income (expense), net (105 ) (37 ) (100 ) (123 ) Income before income tax 2,865 1,470 9,941 4,409 Income tax expense (benefit) (138 ) 13 189 77 Net income $ 3,003 $ 1,457 $ 9,752 $ 4,332 Net income per share (A): Basic $ 1.20 $ 0.59 $ 3.91 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 0.58 $ 3.85 $ 1.73 Weighted average shares used in per share computation (A): Basic 2,504 2,478 2,496 2,467 Diluted 2,545 2,524 2,535 2,510 (A) Reflects a four-for-one stock split on July 19, 2021.





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) January 30, January 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 21,208 $ 11,561 Accounts receivable, net 4,650 2,429 Inventories 2,605 1,826 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 366 239 Total current assets 28,829 16,055 Property and equipment, net 2,778 2,149 Operating lease assets 829 707 Goodwill 4,349 4,193 Intangible assets, net 2,339 2,737 Deferred income tax assets 1,222 806 Other assets 3,841 2,144 Total assets $ 44,187 $ 28,791 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,783 $ 1,149 Accrued and other current liabilities 2,552 1,777 Short-term debt - 999 Total current liabilities 4,335 3,925 Long-term debt 10,946 5,964 Long-term operating lease liabilities 741 634 Other long-term liabilities 1,553 1,375 Total liabilities 17,575 11,898 Shareholders' equity 26,612 16,893 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 44,187 $ 28,791





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 30, January 31, January 30, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,003 $ 1,457 $ 9,752 $ 4,332 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 551 417 2,004 1,397 Depreciation and amortization 309 287 1,174 1,098 Deferred income taxes (225 ) (164 ) (406 ) (282 ) (Gains) losses on investments in non affiliates, net 53 (9 ) (100 ) - Other 21 (8 ) 47 (20 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (692 ) 117 (2,215 ) (550 ) Inventories (374 ) (334 ) (774 ) (524 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (158 ) 15 (1,715 ) (394 ) Accounts payable 183 23 568 312 Accrued and other current liabilities 423 178 581 290 Other long-term liabilities (61 ) 88 192 163 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,033 2,067 9,108 5,822 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 7,417 3,627 15,197 8,792 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 107 25 1,023 527 Purchases of marketable securities (8,767 ) (6,468 ) (24,787 ) (19,308 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (273 ) (283 ) (976 ) (1,128 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (60 ) - (263 ) (8,524 ) Investments and other, net (11 ) (30 ) (24 ) (34 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,587 ) (3,129 ) (9,830 ) (19,675 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 4 4 281 194 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (622 ) (225 ) (1,904 ) (942 ) Dividends paid (100 ) (99 ) (399 ) (395 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (21 ) (17 ) (83 ) (17 ) Other (5 ) (2 ) (7 ) (4 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs - (3 ) 4,977 4,968 Repayment of debt - - (1,000 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (744 ) (342 ) 1,865 3,804 Change in cash and cash equivalents 702 (1,404 ) 1,143 (10,049 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,288 2,251 847 10,896 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,990 $ 847 $ 1,990 $ 847





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 30, October 31, January 31, January 30, January 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 4,999 $ 4,631 $ 3,157 $ 17,475 $ 10,396 GAAP gross margin 65.4 % 65.2 % 63.1 % 64.9 % 62.3 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 86 86 92 344 425 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 39 44 26 141 88 IP-related costs - - 1 9 38 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,124 $ 4,761 $ 3,276 $ 17,969 $ 10,947 Non-GAAP gross margin 67.0 % 67.0 % 65.5 % 66.8 % 65.6 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,029 $ 1,960 $ 1,650 $ 7,434 $ 5,864 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (512 ) (515 ) (391 ) (1,863 ) (1,309 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (70 ) (70 ) (72 ) (292 ) (411 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,447 $ 1,375 $ 1,187 $ 5,279 $ 4,144 GAAP income from operations $ 2,970 $ 2,671 $ 1,507 $ 10,041 $ 4,532 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 707 715 582 2,649 2,271 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 3,677 $ 3,386 $ 2,089 $ 12,690 $ 6,803 GAAP other income (expense), net $ (105 ) $ (33 ) $ (37 ) $ (100 ) $ (123 ) (Gains) losses from non-affiliated investments 53 (20 ) (9 ) (99 ) - Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount - 1 1 3 3 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (52 ) $ (52 ) $ (45 ) $ (196 ) $ (120 ) GAAP net income $ 3,003 $ 2,464 $ 1,457 $ 9,752 $ 4,332 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 760 696 574 2,553 2,274 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (330 ) (187 ) (74 ) (712 ) (329 ) Domestication tax adjustments 7 - - (244 ) - Foreign tax benefit (90 ) - - (90 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 3,350 $ 2,973 $ 1,957 $ 11,259 $ 6,277 Diluted net income per share (D) GAAP $ 1.18 $ 0.97 $ 0.58 $ 3.85 $ 1.73 Non-GAAP $ 1.32 $ 1.17 $ 0.78 $ 4.44 $ 2.50 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation (D) 2,545 2,538 2,524 2,535 2,510 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,033 $ 1,519 $ 2,067 $ 9,108 $ 5,822 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (273 ) (221 ) (283 ) (976 ) (1,128 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (21 ) (22 ) (17 ) (83 ) (17 ) Free cash flow $ 2,739 $ 1,276 $ 1,767 $ 8,049 $ 4,677 (A) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets, inventory step-up, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges presented as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 30, October 31, January 31, January 30, January 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 86 $ 86 $ 92 $ 344 $ 425 Research and development $ 9 $ 7 $ 2 $ 19 $ 9 Sales, general and administrative $ 61 $ 63 $ 70 $ 273 $ 402 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 30, October 31, January 31, January 30, January 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 39 $ 44 $ 26 $ 141 $ 88 Research and development $ 362 $ 363 $ 266 $ 1,298 $ 860 Sales, general and administrative $ 150 $ 152 $ 125 $ 565 $ 449 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09). (D) Reflects a four-for-one stock split on July 19, 2021.



