Jellystone Park Signs Three More Franchise Agreements

CINCINNATI, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation's leading family camping and entertainment brand, recently signed franchise agreements for three new locations to open in 2022.



Jellystone Park is famous for providing families with pools, water slides, splashgrounds, jumping pillows, wagon rides, foam parties and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations, including cabins and RV sites.

As a result of the franchise agreements, families will be able to enjoy Jellystone Park activities, attractions and characters at these new locations this year:

Stark County, Ohio – Northgate Holdings acquired the award-winning Clay's Park Resort south of Cleveland and is converting the 600-site campground to the Jellystone Park brand. Clay's Park Resort was awarded Park of the Year in 2021 by the National Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds.

Augusta, Maine – Northgate Holdings also purchased the Beaver Brook Campground and is transforming it into a Jellystone Park.

New Douglas, Illinois – BJ and Jenn Davis are converting their Rustic Acres Campground near St. Louis, Missouri into a Jellystone Park.

"We are seeing unprecedented interest and investment in the Jellystone Park brand," said Rob Schutter, president of Camp Jellystone. "Our current and new franchisees, which consist of both independent and multi-park owners, are taking their locations to all new heights. They are expanding and improving them, adding new attractions and increasing their activities, all of which drive reservations and ROI."

Schutter noted that several Jellystone Park camp-resort locations have recently been acquired with new owners planning to expand the parks and enhance them with more attractions and activities. They include Bremen, Georgia; Cave City, Kentucky; Columbus North, Ohio; Estes Park, Colorado; North Port Huron, Michigan; and Tyler, Texas.

About Camp Jellystone

With 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts features fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors' family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892