Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. VERX and its subsidiaries ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings before the market opens on March 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.
Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2022, through March 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13727284.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.
For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Source: Vertex, Inc.
Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890
Company contact:
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142
