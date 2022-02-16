Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

|OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX)
|For the Period Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months
|Three Months
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net Sales
|$
|130,011,000
|$
|105,796,000
|$
|35,457,000
|$
|31,625,000
|Net Income attributable to Omega Flex, Inc.
|$
|26,195,000
|$
|19,910,000
|$
|7,596,000
|$
|7,178,000
|Earnings Per Share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|2.60
|$
|1.97
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.71
|Weighted Average Shares – Basic and Diluted
|10,094,322
|10,094,322
|10,094,322
|10,094,322
EXTON, Pa, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company's net sales for 2021 and 2020 were $130,011,000 and $105,796,000, respectively, increasing 22.9%.
Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were stronger increasing 12.1% over the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Company's net income for 2021 was $26,195,000 compared to $19,910,000 during 2020, increasing $6,285,000 or 31.6%.
For 2021, the Company achieved unprecedented sales and income levels, due in part to our ability to make and deliver product amidst severe challenges in obtaining raw materials and maintaining a stable work force, and in part due to the resurgence of the overall economy in the United States.
INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict and may be beyond the ability of Omega Flex to control. Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995 that are not historical facts, but rather reflect Omega Flex's current expectations concerning future results and events. The words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "hopes," "likely," "will," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Omega Flex (or entities in which Omega Flex has interests) or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date of this news release. Omega Flex undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions, or circumstances.
|Contact: Kevin R. Hoben
|(610) 524-7272
