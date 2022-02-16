Colliers named a leader in IAOP's 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company CIGI is proud to announce that is has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing professionals' (IAOP®) 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category. This marks the 16th consecutive year Colliers has been included as a top outsourcing service provider and advisor.



"Companies today are tackling complex challenges as they look to create the right employee experience and optimize their supply chain, all with significant impact on their real estate footprint," said Scott Nelson, CEO of Global Occupier Services at Colliers. "Our longstanding recognition with IAOP underscores how we are leading the way with comprehensive advisory and innovative solutions that help clients create agile, resilient environments and maximize the potential of their property."

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 is determined through a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations on being included among the very best in the world."

